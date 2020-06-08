Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is officially in production. Animator Nick Kondo revealed the news on social media earlier today. Sony's Spidey universe was in need of some good news after having to delay Morbius and Venom 2, which were supposed to open in theaters this summer and fall, respectively. Spider-Man 3 was supposed to begin shooting this summer, but it doesn't look like that's happening anymore. Even Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 saw a slight delay from April 2022 to October, so fans have been waiting for some type of good news to come along.

Nick Kondo posted a short little teaser video announcing that today is his first day on the job for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. The teaser does not offer any real clues as to what the sequel will be all about, but it certainly started the hype on social media. With everything shutting down and looking to reopen, this is some pretty huge news from the entertainment industry, which has largely been shut down since the middle of March.

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

Even with work beginning on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, there's still a lot more to do. The animation from the first installment was groundbreaking and it took a lot of time to develop, which means the sequel will probably end up going through the same process while elevating it at the same time. Producer Phil Lord recently spoke about the movie and what fans can expect, though he really couldn't say much about it. "All I can say is... worked on it all day yesterday and had a ball. Watching this got me pumped for all the surprises in store for 2022," said Lord.

Joaquim Dos Santos is on board to direct Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. The first installment had Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman sharing the directing duties. It's expected that the core cast will return, led by Shameik Moore as Miles Morales. However, specific details about the sequel are under wraps and they will be for a long time now. We're still two years away from the movie hitting theaters, so Spidey fans are just going to have to continue to be patient for now and hope that a trailer ends up coming out sooner rather than later.

For now it looks like keep its October 2022 release date. It does not look like the world's current state of affairs effected the production all that much, though that could obviously change in the coming days and months. With the first installment going on to become a surprise hit, the sequel has become a major priority for the studio and they want it to get out to the fans as quickly as possible. However, animation takes up a lot of time. You can check out the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 production announcement above, thanks to Nick Kondo's Twitter account.