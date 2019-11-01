Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will officially hit theaters on April 8th, 2022. Sony started to put out some teases yesterday, leaving fans to guess what was on the horizon. Now, we know that Miles Morales and the rest of the team are preparing for a new adventure that will undoubtedly take things to a whole new level. With that being said, there has to be a lot of pressure to come up with something that can live up to the first installment since it is so universally loved.

The original film won the Best Animated Movie Oscar at the 2019 Academy Awards and a sequel was green lit almost immediately after it hit theaters. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was directed by Bob Perischetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman. The movie was able to capture the dynamics of interconnectivity from the comic book universes in a way that nobody has ever seen, while also creating a look that made the comic book pages come to life on the big screen.

No details are currently available about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 beyond the release date, but it is set up for all kinds of potential. Spider-Man 2099, aka Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) will undoubtedly have an impact on the sequel and Marvel fans were really excited to see his inclusion. Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen will also more than likely have a larger role this time around, but all we can do now is speculate and hope that Sony takes their time to develop the sequel in order for it to live up to the first installment.

The good thing about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is that it can really go anywhere and do just about anything. It will be harder deciding what to do as opposed to not having any ideas at all. Producer Amy Pascal has revealed that the sequel will pick up on a story thread that was cut from the first installment, which includes a romance between Miles and the alternate-reality, superhero version of Gwen Stacy. It is expected that the plot will focus on the pair, but that has yet to be officially confirmed by anyone at Sony.

As for Tom Holland making an appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, that is a real possibility. The big screen live-action Peter Parker is in some trouble after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home and he's going to need all of the help he can get. Maybe the Spider-Verse can help out in some way. Holland was meant to cameo in the first one, so it seems inevitable that he'll have a part in the sequel. For now, we'll just have to wait and see and hope for the best. As for waiting, we now have a little over 2 years to go before the movie hits theaters. The release date announcement comes to us from the official Spider-Verse Twitter account.