Audiences still have to wait a little while before swinging back into the wonderful world of the Spider-Verse, but that will not stop Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from dropping a few little hints along the way. A recent social media exchange between the pair has heavily teased the arrival of a new character in the upcoming sequel to the Academy-Award winning animation.

Following Lord saying, "my ears aren't big enough or stiff enough for my mask wearing needs. Any suggestions?", Miller responded with a picture of a character that will no doubt be familiar to some: Silk. Using the character as an example of how Lord could wear a face mask in the current climate, the use of Silk is surely no accident considering that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is likely to introduce new Spider-themed characters from the expansive multiverse.

For those who perhaps aren't familiar with Cindy Moon a.k.a. Silk, she is a Korean American who was bitten by the same spider that originally turned Peter Parker into Spider-Man. She has a similar collection of abilities to Parker, though not identical, and has worked alongside the likes of Spider-Man: Noir from the first Spider-Verse, as well as teaming up alongside Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Woman, and Spider-Girl, all of whom could potentially be introduced in the highly anticipated sequel.

Introduced as recently as 2014, Silk first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 and was created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. Despite how new to the Spider-Verse she is, Silk has already gained a passionate fanbase and would be a welcome addition to the roster.

Currently, details surrounding Spider-Verse 2 are being kept largely under wraps, but this has not stopped fans wondering which alternate Spider-Man versions might find their way into the sequel. According to Chris Miller and his fellow producer Phillip Lord, countless other versions of Spider-Man could factor into the project. "I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now." Miller previously explained. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

"I have to think about that," Lord added. "That's a good question that we haven't been asked before, which is why we're sitting here going, 'We don't have a good [answer]. We are like, 'Oh, wow. We're about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.'"

The first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced audiences to the shared multiverse called the "Spider-Verse", in which Miles Morales becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from various dimensions to team up to save New York City from Kingpin. The movie was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman, and a story by Lord. It stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, alongside the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 7, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Christopher Miller's official Twitter account.