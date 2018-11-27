Sony is getting back into the comic book game in a big way, as it's been revealed that the studio is developing an animated Spider-Woman movie alongside Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. This comes ahead of the release of the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which has been getting very positive early buzz and looks to do big business at the box office. As such, the studio isn't wasting any time in planning out the future of their animated slate centered around Marvel's various webslingers.

According to a new report, the Spider-Woman animated movie is already being worked on, with Bek Smith set to pen the screenplay. The story is said to center on three different generations of women gifted with Spidey powers. It's expected that one of these women will be Spider-Gwen, who is set to appear in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. Should that come to pass, it's quite likely that the actress will reprise her role. Sony is also working on a sequel to Spider-Verse, as the early indication is that it will be a huge hit for the studio and could give them a very unique foothold in the comic book movie genre.

It's presumed that Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the directors behind The LEGO Movie and the original directors of Solo: A Star Wars Story (before they were fired by Lucasfilm) will be involved as producers. Lord and Miller are producing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and helped with the screenplay. Avi Arad and Amy Pascal will also produce for the studio. Lauren Montgomery (Voltron) is in negotiations to helm the Spider-Woman movie.

Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender) is on deck to direct the Spider-Verse sequel.

Spider-Woman debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1977 and was given her own solo series not long after in 1978, running for fifty issues. Various characters within the Marvel universe, such as Jessica Drew and Julia Carpenter, have carried the hero's mantle. She's also appeared in animated shows such as the 1990s Iron Man series and The Marvel Action Hour. In the wake of the success of Wonder Woman last year, other studios have been looking to put other female heroes front-and-center in superhero movies, with Captain Marvel set to debut next year and a Black Widow solo movie in development. Sony, it would seem, is also trying to get in on that action.

This all comes in the wake of the unexpected success of Venom, which has obliterated expectations on its way to $822 million at the global box office, despite not being very well-liked by critics. But it's clearly given Sony the confidence to move forward with more Spider-Man projects not centered on Peter Parker, as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is going to focus mainly on Miles Morales. It looks like Spider-Woman is next in line. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Deadline.