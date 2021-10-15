The title to the highly anticipated sequel to the Academy Award winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse may have just been revealed due to an apparent leak. If the leak is accurate (which is probably is) then Sony'sInto the Spider-Verse 2 will go by the title Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The alleged title reveal comes courtesy of the LinkedIn profile of a CFX supervisor credited with working on both Spider-Verse movies, who listed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on the site before changing it to "Untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." The title has also since become inaccessible to the public, which can only mean that the account has been deleted or made private, lending further weight to the alleged title. All told, while the title has not yet been confirmed in any official capacity, it certainly looks like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the title of the sequel and that's that.

Thankfully, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a decent title for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, much better than simply Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, and even suggests some of what the sequel will potentially involve. While the first outing was set almost solely within the universe of Spider-Man newbie Miles Morales, the subtitle Across the Spider-Verse suggests that Miles will be thrown into the wider madness of the multiverse, no doubt coming into contact with a variety of other Spider-Men, Women, and perhaps even some more Spider-Pigs.

Details of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel are being kept under wraps for now, but according to Chris Miller and his fellow producer Phillip Lord, countless other versions of Spider-Man could factor into the project. "I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now." Miller previously explained. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

One alternate Spidey that we know will likely return alongside Shameik Moore's Miles Morales is Peter B. Parker, who will voiced once again by New Girl star Jake Johnson. "I've been working on a contract. I believe Peter B. Parker is making a return," Johnson revealed recently. While the actor had expressed doubt over whether the character would return, it seems that things have taken a turn towards the positive, with fans no doubt excited to see more from the slightly overweight, middle-aged version of the famous wall-crawler. Other versions of the character expected to make an appearance are Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099.

Produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 (shall we just start calling it Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now?) is set to be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson from a screenplay by David Callaham, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller.

The Spider-Verse sequel is scheduled to be released in the United States on October 7, 2022, delayed from an initial April 2022 date due to the ongoing global situation. This potential leak was first spotted by The Cosmic Circus.