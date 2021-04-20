Along with the reveal that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will feature a trio of directors in Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, it has also now been confirmed that The Lego Movie directors and Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will be writing the script for the animated Spidey sequel. While it was unknown whether they would have much involvement in writing the movie, it has been revealed that Miller and Lord will apply their talents once again alongside Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer David Callaham.

Phil Lord originally co-wrote the first Into the Spider-Verse with one of the movie's directors, Rodney Rothman. The movie introduced audiences to Shameik Moore as Miles Morales AKA Spider-Man, who, after gaining superpowers from a spider bite, must pick up the mantle of the famous web-slinger and protect the city. Soon, he meets alternate versions of himself and gets embroiled in an epic battle to save the multiverse.

Also starring the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber, the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse proved to be a huge success both critically, financially, and creatively, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The whip-smart script and stunning visuals have had audiences excited for a sequel ever since, and while details surrounding Into the Spider-Verse 2 are being kept under wraps, this has not stopped fans wondering which alternate Spider-Man versions might find their way into the upcoming follow-up.

According to Chris Miller and his fellow producer Phillip Lord, countless other versions of Spider-Man could factor into the project. "I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now." Miller previously explained. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

Despite claiming the contrary, rumors continue to circulate that Spider-Man: The Animated Series star Christopher Daniel Barnes will be brought back into the multiverse fray, which, whether it turns out to be true or not, at least gives us an idea of the kinds of alternate wall-crawler that could feature in the sequel.

With Lord and Miller both now confirmed to be back and heavily involved, one actor who no doubt is hoping to join them is Jake Johnson, who recently revealed that he is unaware whether Peter B. Parker will be back. "I would really hope so. I really loved playing Peter B. Parker," he said when asked if he would be reprising the role. "I literally recorded that movie for, I think it was over two years. People don't realize, most of with animation you do two or three records and it's over. I lived with that character before anyone knew it was happening for so long. I loved the material."

With Lord and Miller on board, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is looking more and more likely to result in another comic book movie classic. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is currently set to be released in theaters on October 7, 2022. This comes to us from Variety.