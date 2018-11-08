The latest promo for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse shares Miles Morales' awesome new superpower. Additionally, the extended promo introduces all six versions of Spider-Man, with Morales really intent on using a cape, which makes Peter Parker more than a little annoyed. The animation truly looks like a comic book has come to life, and should be a pretty epic moviegoing experience when the movie hits theaters next month. With about a month to go, Sony is ramping up the promotional campaign to ensure that as many Spider-Man fans get into theaters as possible.

While it's cool to get acquainted with Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Noir (Nicolas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), the coolest part comes of the latest Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse promo is when we see Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) accidentally discover a new superpower. Morales becomes scared and turns invisible, which is pretty awesome, although he doesn't quite understand why yet. Parker tells him that it has to do with "fight or flight," which confuses the young Morales even further.

While Miles Morales turning invisible in the new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse promo is surprising to him, it's not surprising for long-time comic book fans. The superpower was first introduced in the Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man, which debuted in 2011. It isn't clear how often Morales will use the power in the movie, but it clearly throws off Peter Parker, who has seen a lot of stuff. In addition to discovering the superpower, the latest promo goes on to shed some more light on the relationship between Morales and Parker, highlighting some of the hard work that Morales has to go through.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, from a screenplay written by Phil Lord and Rothman. Lord's partner Chris Miller is on board as a producer for the project. Lord and Miller have been attached to the movie since 2014, and the duo revealed at the time that they wanted the animation to have a unique style and feel, making it look like an animated comic book. Even in the short scenes that we've seen in the promotional material, it's clear that they have hit their mark.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14th. Sony has had some pretty awesome luck working with their Marvel characters this past year, with Venom still earning at the box office, over a month after hitting theaters. While it wasn't critically acclaimed or even loved by hardcore fans, it's still taking in the cash globally. As for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it's going for a completely different audience than Venom, which should make for a pretty good debut at the box office as well. While we wait to see how the movie does at the box office, you can watch the extended promo below, thanks to the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel.