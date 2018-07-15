The new live-action Spider-Man franchise doesn't seem to be in a hurry to use Green Goblin, especially since the villain showed up in Sam Raimi's original trilogy as well as The Amazing Spider-Man movies. So leave it to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to resurrect the nasty pumpkin throwing bad guy. But in a way we've never quite seen before.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is Sony's big screen animated movie that opens up all corners of the so called Spider-Verse, releasing different iterations of the character, including Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man Noir, just to name a few. They will work together to stop Kingpin and Green Goblin from gobbling up New York City. We just saw some toys featuring these baddies, and they looked pretty insane. Now, we get a look at Green Goblin as he'll appear in the movie, and...Wow!

We're going to be seeing a lot of Spider-Man on the big screen in the near future. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second live-action collaboration between Marvel and Sony, starring Tom Holland, is shooting now. Peter Parker is also making his big comeback after that infamous Thanos Snap in Avengers 4. And we have this insane looking animated movie coming this holiday season.

Into the Spider-Verse is unique in that it serves as Miles Morales' big debut on screen. He goes traipsing through various timelines as he meets other spider-men and spider-women. Shameik Moore, who stole the show in Netflix's The Get Down, is voicing Morales. He had this to say to Entertainment Weekly about taking on the part.

"This power is kind of handed to [Miles] when he's not really looking for more responsibility. That phrase - 'with great power comes great responsibility' - it means the same thing, but it comes from a different place with this Spider-Man. Everybody has a purpose and a reason and a place. I think that's what [Miles's] conflict is - finding his place. He's like, 'If there's Peter, then how do I be Spider-Man? Can you teach me? How do I do this?'"

Miles will be facing off against iconic Marvel villain Green Goblin, but as you can tell from the first image of this nasty guy below, we haven't ever seen him quite like this. The image isn't pulled directly out of the movie. It's a piece of concept art. But the main focus will remain on Morales, who is younger than Peter Parker. He grew up in Brooklyn. And unlike Peter, he still has both his parents. Co-writer Chris Miller had this to say about the Spider-Verse version of Miles.

"He's got both his parents alive. Which doesn't sound like much, but that's very unique to Spider-People. The idea was: Let's make a movie that feels like you're walking into an immersive comic book"

Miller's filmmaking partner Chris Lord was also on hand for some comments. He had this to say about why the animated movie was so appealing.

"Everything good we've ever done has started with a bad idea,. And then we slowly figure out a way that seems like it would be surprising. An animated Spider-Man movie, on the surface it felt like, well, do we really need that? But you start to think about the opportunities that it gives you. Because it's like the 19th Spider-Man movie, it forces you to make different choices than everybody else. We were just really intrigued with the possibility of making an animated movie in a completely different way with a completely different set of characters that didn't have to abide by the normal rules. A big franchise can either back you into safe choices or it can give you the opportunity to take huge risks. And that risk version was what was intriguing to us."

Some fans are anxiously awaiting the appearance of Spider-Ham in Into the Spider-Verse, but that hasn't been confirmed. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman and stars Shameik Moore, Liev Schreiber, Lily Tomlin, Mahershala Ali, Jake Johnson, Luna Lauren Velez, and Hailee Steinfeld. It swings into theaters December 14th.