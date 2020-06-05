A new Green Goblin Easter Egg has been discovered in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As it turns out, there's a really subtle nod to Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man installment. Comic book movies have become long Easter Egg hunts as the creators start to figure out new and exciting ways to reference the past. The end result is a project that can be watched over and over as hardcore fans look for more hidden references and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is certainly one of those movies.

When the Green Goblin Easter Egg was spotted in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, fans reached out to the movie's composer, Daniel Pemberton. Marvel fans notice that the Green Goblin scream from the Sam Raimi movies plays in the background when Peter Parker is fighting the new version of the villain. Apparently the scream is sampled and embedded in Pemberton's score, but the composer isn't budging. "I'm going to keep the mystery," said Pemberton on social media with the winking emoji.

Sony knew they had a hit on their hands with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse well before it hit theaters. Talks of a sequel started back in August 2018 with the official announcement coming down in November 2018. The studio announced that the sequel would be released on April 8th, 2022, but the release date was later delayed by six months to October 7th. As for whether or not that release date will stick, that remains unclear at the moment due to the world's current state of affairs. The first installment was able to revolutionize the way people see comic book movies on the big screen and updates are expected for the next installment.

As for the all-female Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spin-off, that might not be happening anymore. Hailee Steinfeld was recently asked about the spin-off. She said, "Not that I know of, I am not in the know with these things." She went on to note, "It's funny, because I feel like this is the time to figure it out," which is a reference to Hollywood being shut down for obvious reasons. "But I do think, obviously, everything has kind of been slightly put on hold. So there hasn't been much that I've heard lately."

Regardless of whether or not the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spin-off comes out, Marvel fans still have the sequel to look forward to, along with continuing to watch the first installment as a way to hunt for Easter Eggs. There's even a possible TV series in the works, which would be excellent for the franchise since the movie was received so well. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Sony decides to do in the coming months in regard to all of the different possible projects. In the meantime, you can go check out the Green Goblin Easter Egg and see Daniel Pemberton's Twitter response to it below.