Six months before its release, the first full trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been released online, and it certainly shows a lot of promise. The development of this animated movie has been kept rather quiet, with the announcement of the title not being released until 5 months ago with the release of the teaser trailer.

The new trailer is certainly enough to get any Spider-Man fan excited, including fans of the comics and of the movies. The trailer opens up showing the backstory of Miles Morales, the adolescent boy with the same abilities as Spider-Man that looks up to the web-slinging hero as his personal role model. However, as the trailer continues, the more exciting it gets.

The trailer shows the first look at the version of Peter Parker voiced by New Girl star Jake Johnson. Something that likely catches a number of people off guard about his appearance was that he appears to be in his 30s, and an absolute deadbeat. It's a lot more clear for comic book fans, however, that this version of Peter Parker is based on the Ultimate Universe version of the hero, who wasn't nearly as happy-go-lucky. This version of Peter Parker did not meet the same luck as the Mainstream version of Spider-Man, and because of this he did not live the happiest life, and eventually died, leaving Miles behind to take up the mantle of Spider-Man.

The trailer also reveals two of the villains we will see in the movie: Norman Osborn / Green Goblin and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin. Osborn's Green Goblin appearance in this movie is as a large mutated monster, which is different from the previous iterations of the villain we've seen in the movies. However, like Parker, this version of Osborn was based on the Ultimate Universe Green Goblin, which featured Osborn as a large, mutated Goblin. The other villain, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, is best known today as a Daredevil villain, primarily due to his involvement in the Daredevil Netflix series. However, in the comics he does regularly face off against Spider-Man as well, so his brief inclusion silhouetted by an explosion in this trailer is certainly appreciated.

However, the most exciting part about the trailer has to be the inclusion of the other versions of Spider-Man from other universes. Like the Spider-Verse comics, most of these Spider-Men are heroes, whereas some are a little more criminal. Of all of the appearances, Spider-Gwen's had the strongest effect, appearing just after the title of the trailer. In the comics, Spider-Gwen came from an alternate universe where Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider, and her boyfriend Peter Parker tragically died. Since her comic book debut in 2014, Spider-Gwen has become a wildly popular character among Marvel fans. She has even received a number of alternate iterations, including Gwenpool and most recently Gwenom, the version of Spider-Gwen combined with the Venom symbiote.

All in all, the new trailer from Sony Pictures Entertainment shows a lot of promise. This will be the first animated feature to come out of Sony that will be PG-13, so it's safe to expect that it will be unlike anything we've ever seen. The animation style, the variation of characters, and the intriguing narrative are enough to get us excited to see how this movie will turn out. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse releases in theaters December 14, 2018.