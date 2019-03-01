Late last year, we were hit with one of the best movies of the year (and the best Spider-Man movie ever) with Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The movie recently beat out the likes of The Incredibles 2 and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Film at this year's Oscars. And if you missed the movie in theaters, no worries as today we have the first ten minutes of the flick for you to check out. Actually, it's just the first nine minutes of the movie, but really, who's counting.

Anyhow, if you're on the fence about whether or not this Oscar Winning animated "kid's movie" is for you, I highly suggest checking out the video below on the biggest screen you've got at your disposal. Not only is the film's screenplay one of the most creative we've seen from a superhero movie in a long time (if not ever) but the visual style of the flick has to be seen to be believed. Mind-blowing is a way to describe it. Jaw-dropping is another. Scrumtrulescent might be the best though. This is a movie my kids watch on repeat now that it's hit Digital and I don't mind one bit. True story: my 3-year old nephew is currently watching the movie in the living room as I type this. And that's totally fine with me. Enjoy kid and don't forget to crank it up.

Here's the synopsis if you're unaware.

"Teen Miles Morales becomes Spider-Man of his reality, crossing his path with five counterparts from other dimensions to stop a threat for all realities."

Spider-Man Into The Spiderverse was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay written by Phil Lord and Rothman based on a story by Lord based on Spider-Man created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and Miles Morales created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli. Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg produced. The stellar voice cast includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Chris Pine as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles' father, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles' mother, John Mulaney as Peter Porker / Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, and Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is rated PG for frenetic sequences of animated action violence, thematic elements, and mild language. The film is currently available on Digital and will be swinging onto 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Sony Pictures Animation on March 19. Bonus materials include featurettes such as We Are Spider-Man, Spider-Verse: A New Dimension, The Ultimate Comics Cast, Designing Cinematic Comics Characters, and Heroes & Hams. But that's not all, special features also include a Tribute to Stan Lee & Steve Ditko, 2 Lyric Videos "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee and "Familia" by Nicki Minaj & Anuel AA (feat. Bantu), Alternate Universe Mode, and probably the best feature, an all-new original short "Spider-Ham: Caught In a Ham." The first nine minutes of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse come to us from Sony Pictures Entertainment.