As the world grapples with the Coronavirus, the internet has proved to be a global unifying force for families quarantined within their homes. Naturally, celebrities with their large online followers are reaching a lot of these families through social media. One such celebrity is Jake Johnson, who voiced the character of Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The actor recently took to Instagram with a message for his fans.

"Since the quarantine, a lot of parents have DM'd me saying they've been watching Spiderverse with their kids. A lot. So, here's my idea. If your child is home from school and wants a quick encouraging message from Peter B Peter, then send me an email with their name and I'll try and send over a short voice note. If I don't get to you, I apologize. #stayhome Email here if you wanna try this: [email protected]"

In Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, Jake Johnson played the role of an adult Peter Parker from another dimension, who enters the world of Miles Morales, the current Spider-Man, and passes on his wisdom about what it takes to be a Spider-Man. Johnson's character was meant to be an amalgamation of different Peter Parkers from across comics, cartoons, and movies.

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse is widely considered one of, if not the best Spider-Man movie of all time. It mixes together multiple Spider-Mans from different realities all banding together to help Miles Morales accept his role as a superhero and save the world from the machinations of Doctor Octopus.

It makes sense that children stuck at home and fearful of the Coronavirus would find comfort in watching movies of their favorite superheroes. The character of Spider-Man, in particular, has always had a massive following among children based on the character usually being portrayed as a teenager himself.

Johnson's gesture is sure to bring joy to many of his fans. Celebrities leaving voice messages may very well be the new form of celeb visits to their fan's houses in a world where going outside is being heavily discouraged by the government and quarantine is becoming the new norm.

Other celebrity attempts to reach out to fans regarding the Coronavirus have had more mixed results. Gal Gadot edited together a compilation of her celeb friends and herself singing a cover of 'Imagine', which the internet tore apart for the tone-deaf irony of the song's lyrics about living with no possessions being sung by millionaire celebrities sitting inside their mansions while ordinary people struggle to find rations that would last them through the coming months.

Similarly, Vanessa Hudgens incurred the wrath of her fans for a video she posted on social media appearing to make light of the fact that people are going to die as a result of contracting the virus. The starlet has since apologized, but the internet has a long memory, and a pronounced ability to hold on to a grudge. Hopefully, the next few weeks of quarantine will see celebs, government officials and regular people using the internet to come together in a positive manner and provide mutual support during these trying times. This news comes from Jake Johnson on Instagram.