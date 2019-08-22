The Marvel Studios and Sony Spider-Man dispute continues as people start to choose sides. Stan Lee's daughter, JC Lee, is siding with Sony and has some rather unflattering things to say about Marvel and Disney. Spider-Man is the character Lee was most proud of and towards the end of his life, he was excited to see how his character was portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the help of Sony. However, JC Lee claims her father would have sided with Sony in this matter.

According to JC Lee, Marvel and Disney shouldn't have sole control of Spider-Man. Sony and Marvel reportedly could not reach a deal to continue their relationship based on sharing Peter Parker over money, which was revealed this week. Marvel allegedly wanted too much and Sony wasn't willing to negotiate further. JC Lee had this to say about the dispute.

"Marvel and Disney seeking total control of my father's creations must be checked and balanced by others who, while still seeking to profit, have genuine respect for Stan Lee and his legacy. Whether it's Sony or someone else's, the continued evolution of Stan's characters and his legacy deserves multiple points of view."

JC Lee may be right about her theory about keeping Spider-Man evolving and having stories told elsewhere, but there are hundreds of thousands of fans who would undoubtedly disagree with her stance. However, it's her next claim, which may surprise even more people. JC Lee claims that the relationship between Disney, Marvel, and her father wasn't as good as everybody thought. She explains.

"When my father died, no one from Marvel or Disney reached out to me. From day one, they have commoditized my father's work and never shown him or his legacy any respect or decency... In the end, no one could have treated my father worse than Marvel and Disney's executives."

This will definitely cause some waves amongst the comic book community, but it should be noted that JC Lee and her father had a tumultuous relationship, which was widely reported about, especially at the end of Stan Lee's life. Rumors of elder abuse have been floated around for years and she was the one who was by his side when he died. Many have publicly questioned her motives over the years, even Stan Lee himself.

In the end, this is JC Lee's opinion on the matter and she may actually know better than anyone what her father would have wanted. But, Stan Lee always seemed so proud of what Marvel Studios had achieved and he more than likely would have been over the moon to know that Avengers: Endgame became the highest grossing movie of all time. We'll never really know for sure, but for now, JC Lee is siding with Sony and she doesn't really like Marvel Studios and Disney. The interview with JC Lee was originally conducted by TMZ.