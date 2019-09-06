Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra has reiterated earlier thoughts on the Marvel Studios Spider-Man split. Vinciquerra believes that Marvel Studios boss Kevin is too busy to properly handle the franchise. Feige is a very busy man, but he is also known as one of the best multitaskers in the entertainment business. Disney recently acquired the Fox Marvel properties and is developing a way to incorporate them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which does seem like a lot of extra work.

When the Sony and Marvel Studios news first broke, a statement was released claiming Kevin Feige's new responsibilities, "do not allow time for him to work on IP they (Marvel) do not own." Now, in a new interview, Sony CEO Tony Vinciquerra is doubling down on those comments, blaming part of the Spider-Man split on Feige being "stretched incredibly thin," which led to the breakdown in negotiations. While possibly true, it's crystal clear that Sony wants to do new things with the franchise without Feige's shadow looming over. "I think we're pretty capable of doing what we have to do here," says Vinciquerra.

Tony Vinciquerra is perfectly confident that the Spider-Man franchise will be "just fine" under Sony's sole ownership. He also hinted that Peter Parker will now interact with the current Marvel Universe the studio has at the moment, which includes Venom, Morbius the Living Vampire, and Spider-Man: Into the Multi-Verse. Additionally, Vinciquerra revealed that they have "five or six" TV series set in the Spider-Man world on the way. This has led to questions as to whether or not the studio will be able to come close to the past financial and critical success without the guiding hand of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios.

Related: The Future of Spider-Man Is Safe with Sony Assures Tom Holland

Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers fought very hard for Kevin Feige to get Spider-Man in the first place. They know how much blood, sweat, and tears went into forging a deal between two rival studios to share one of the biggest superheroes of all time and were not surprised to see the deal come to an end. They know how much Feige sacrificed to make it happen and like the Marvel Studios boss, they are happy that it all happened in the first place and shocked it went as long as it did.

Tony Vinciquerra says there is "no ill will" between the Sony and Marvel Studios, but "for the moment the door is closed," when asked about a possible deal. This is surely a bummer for MCU fans who were hoping a deal would be made in the near future, but it's clear that Sony wants to go out and do their own thing with Spider-Man. Vinciquerra did add that, 'it's a long life.' Giving fans just a small glimmer of hope that Peter Parker may return to the MCU someday in the far off future. Sony have a ton of momentum at the moment, so it will be interesting to see if they can maintain it without the help of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. The interview with Tony Vinciquerra was originally conducted by Variety.