Last summer, Marvel fans had something of a scare when it looked like Sony and Disney were parting ways on Spider-Man. As it stands, Sony controls the movie rights to the character and Tom Holland's Peter Parker is able to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because both studios have an agreement in place that is mutually beneficial. Luckily, both sides came to terms on a new deal before things got too serious, but Holland says Sony had a wonderful plan for Spider-Man's possible MCU exit.

Tom Holland has recently been promoting the release of Onward, the lastest from Pixar which he is one of the leads in. During a recent interview, he discussed the messy situation between Sony and Disney last year, which almost resulted in a Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel that wouldn't be connected to the MCU, which would have seemingly been messy. Here's what Holland had to say about it.

"[The] future for Spider-Man was still very bright with Sony and we had a really, really wonderful idea how we could sort of transition into a Spider-Man without the MCU and Tom Rothman and Amy Pascal were really confident that they were gonna do justice and make a film of the caliber that Spider-Man requires."

Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with a massive cliffhanger. It had major implications for Peter Parker's journey moving forward, and those implications were greatly tied to the larger MCU. But Tom Holland seems to believe things would have gone rather smoothly, had Sony not managed to find a path forward with Disney. Unfortunately, Holland declined to dish on the details of the plan.

For the time being, this is something fans don't have to worry about. Spider-Man 3 is set to film this summer and will hit theaters next year, taking place in the MCU. There are also plans for another Spidey appearance in a future, unnamed Marvel movie. Speaking further, Tom Holland explained that he's quite happy things worked out the way they did.

"But that said, I'm really glad to be back in the MCU and to have the team back together because I kind of feel like it's where he belongs now. I'm really grateful that Bob Iger and Tom Rothman allowed me to be a part of the process of bringing him home, it was a pretty cool experience and also the best bragging rights ever, I saved Spider-Man"

Jon Watts, who directed both Spider-Man: Far From Home and Homecoming, is returning to direct the third installment. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but Peter Parker wil be dealing with the world knowing that he is actually the webslinging superhero. Spider-Man 3 is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021. Feel free to check out the full interview with Tom Holland via the MTV International YouTube channel for yourself.