Tom Holland will get his third Spider-Man movie co-developed by Sony and Marvel/Disney after all, as the two sides have struck a deal for Marvel to produce one more Spidey movie for Sony. The news comes after the companies reportedly had a falling out, leading to Holland's version of the web-slinger leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Obviously, this generated quite a bit of controversy with fans of the movies, but this new deal will ensure Holland's time in the MCU isn't over just yet. Better yet, the movie has already been given a release date and is set to premiere in theaters on July 16, 2021.

Marvel head Kevin Feige also confirmed the Spider-Man news, noting his excitement to continue his work with with Spider-Man franchise.

"I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it," Feige says. He adds: "Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

This intra-studio partnership between Sony and Marvel Studios to bring Spider-Man into the MCU was first announced in 2015. The deal introduced the new version of Peter Parker played by Tom Holland, disregarding the previous Spider-Man franchises from Sony. Spidey then made his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War before later starring in the solo movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. The movie grossed over $882 million at the box office, with the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far from Home performing even better with a whopping $1.31 billion gross. Additionally, Holland has continued making appearances in other MCU movies and would become a very important part of the Avengers series.

When the news broke in August about Sony and Marvel parting ways, big fans of Holland were left feeling heartbroken. While many continued to hold out hope the two sides would find a way to work out a deal, it started to seem much less likely as the weeks progressed. The separation didn't mean Sony couldn't make any more Spider-Man movies with Holland, and rumors were already starting to swirl about a potential Venom crossover. There were also many other fans expressing a desire to see Holland teaming up with former Spidey actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire for a potential Spider-Verse movie. Still, having no connection with the MCU just wouldn't have felt right, as Holland's Spider-Man has just become so ingrained in the universe at this point.

Disney and Sony's third Spider-Man movie will be released in theaters on July 16, 2021. All of this has certainly been an emotional whirlwind for Marvel fans, but this seems to be the outcome most everyone was hoping for. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.