Marvel fans rejoice as Miles Morales is getting his own video game. As part of the PlayStation 5 reveal event, Sony and Insomniac Games have announced Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is set to arrive later this year. This serves as a follow-up to 2018's Spider-Man, which proved to be a huge hit. It has been rumored that a new game was in development and was expected to be a title released in time to enjoy on the PS5. That has now been confirmed.

A trailer previewing the video game was released. It features Miles Morales in action and showcases what's to come in the sequel. While the footage doesn't delve into specific plot details, we get to see the webslinger in action taking on several villains. One appears to be Prowler, who is an important character in the world of Marvel Comics, as it relates to Miles. It appears to be very much in line with the first game in the series, only centered on a different protagonist. The opening dialogue in the trailer suggests that it will pick up after the events of the original, with Miles taking up the Spidey mantle.

No specific release date has been revealed, but the trailer says Spider-Man: Miles Morles will be available during the 2020 holiday season. That is right around the time that the PlayStation 5 will be hitting shelves. This would make for a perfect launch title to go along with the next-generation console. Especially considering the wild popularity of the first game. Surprisingly, Insomniac was able to turn this around rather quickly, as two years is a relatively small window in the video game development world. Either way, this is good news for gamers and fans of the character.

Miles Morales debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics in 2011 in Ultimate Fallout #4. Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sarah Pichelli, Miles is a half Puerto Rican, half African American teenager who, in an alternate universe, picks up the mantle of Spider-Man following the death of Peter Parker. The character quickly gained popularity among readers and has since become one of the most beloved characters in Marvel's vast library. Miles gained mainstream popularity when 2018's hit animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released, as he was the central character.

This is turning out to be a big year for Marvel video games, as Marvel's Avengers is also set to arrive in September. Though that game will be available for the Xbox One and PC as well. There is no word at this time if the new Spider-Man game will also be made available on the PlayStation 4, but it's expected that will be the case. So those who aren't ready to shell out for a new console just yet should still be able to play it. Be sure to check out the Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer from the PlayStation YouTube channel for yourself.