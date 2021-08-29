If Miles Morales gets his own live-action Spider-Man movie anytime soon, Camaron Engels hopes to get the call to play the part. Best known for his role on the new Netflix series Clickbait, Engels sees the Miles Morales incarnation of Spidey as one of the roles he dreams of playing the most. The actor said as much when a fan suggested him for the role on Twitter, revealing that he's been actively trying to manifest it into reality.

"Watched #clickbaitnetflix, really engaging show," the tweet read. "Super bingeable, had a great time watching it. My biggest takeaway though is that Camaron Engels would make a great Miles Morales."

Thanks man. One of my dream roles actually. Been manifesting it!🙏🏾 https://t.co/eICxcT72vN — Camaron Engels (@camaron_engels) August 28, 2021

Responding to the tweet, Camaron Engels wrote, "Thanks man. One of my dream roles actually. Been manifesting it!"

Engels appears in all eight episodes of the new series Clickbait as Ethan Brewer, the eldest son of Sophie (Betty Gabriel) and Nick (Adrien Grenier). Days after its release, the series has been ranking high as one of the most-watched titles on Netflix. Previously, Engels appeared as Spencer in the Malibu Rescue movies and series spinoff for Netflix as well. His movie credits include Relish, I Wrote This for You, and American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules.

Miles Morales is an alternate version of Spider-Man created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli in 2011. He is introduced as a biracial teenager who develops superpowers similar to Peter Parker's after he's bitten by a radioactive spider. Although Peter had long become synonymous with the Spider-Man persona at that point, Marvel fans took very well to Miles with some calling for this version of the web-slinger to get his own live-action movie.

Of course, Miles is no stranger to the big screen. He made a splash in theaters when the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018 to immense success, both with critics and at the box office. Shameik Moore provides the voice of Miles in a storyline that sees him teaming up with various other versions of Spidey. A sequel to the movie, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, is currently in the works.

There are currently no active plans to bring a live-action Miles Morales into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the character's existence in that world has already been confirmed in a way. A deleted scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland's first solo movie in the role, alluded to Miles by name, though he wasn't actually shown. In the scene, Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) mentions having a nephew named Miles Morales to Peter. Nothing else has yet come from the reference in the MCU, but the seeds have been planted for Miles to eventually arrive.

You can catch Engels in the new series Clickbait on Netflix. The animated version of Miles Morales will also return in the upcoming animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. That movie will be released next year on Oct. 7, 2022. Before then, Holland will be back in the role, possibly joined by previous Spider-Man actors in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will premiere on Dec. 17, 2021. This news comes to us from Camaron Engels.