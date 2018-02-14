Could Sam Raimi make a return to the Spider-Man franchise? Thomas Haden Church seems to think so. Church played Sandman in the notoriously disappointing Spider-Man 3, which ended Raimi's tenure with the Marvel superhero, even though he had plans to make Spider-Man 4, which didn't pan out. Instead, Sony opted to make The Amazing Spider-Man reboot, which didn't turn out so great, as we know. Though, it did lead to Spidey making his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In any case, Church seems to think that Raimi could take another crack at the franchise in the future.

The actor is currently promoting the new season of Divorce on HBO. During a recent interview, the subject of Spider-Man 3 came up. Thomas Haden Church admits that he's proud of the movie, but that they were trying to cram way too much into it, which ultimately led to it being a problematic sequel. Sam Raimi feels the same, but that's why the actor feels like the man who first brought Spider-Man to the big screen could get another chance at it down the line. Here's what he had to say.

"Even Sam [Raimi] has gone on record as saying, 'Hey we tried to shove ten pounds of story into a five-pound bag.' Even he thought it was just too much. And, to some extent it led to Sam and Sony to part ways. Sam's production company is still set up there and he'll always have a home at Sony, but on that particular franchise they parted ways. I think that Sam could come back to it if he was really interested if it doesn't so far past him, y'know. Sam is only like a year or two older than me. Sam's got plenty of energy and creative fuel and if they ever invited Sam to come back and do another one, I think he'd consider it, I do."

Mind you, it doesn't sound like Thomas Haden Church was prompted to specifically comment on whether or not Sam Raimi could or should do another Spider-Man movie. He offered this up on his own. It's certainly an interesting idea and Marvel is going to be making superhero movies for the foreseeable future. Who knows? As for Church, he's actually making a return to the world of superheroes, but he can't even hint as to what it could possibly be at this time.

"I'm not supposed to talk about it, but I actually have returned, but not in the Marvel world, it's another world, but it is in that genre of superheroes and supervillains. I'm not supposed to talk about it, it's a movie I shot last year. They're trying to keep it, and good luck to 'em-with, y'know, today man, I'm surprised it hasn't already kinda been revealed."

What on Earth could this mystery project be? Did he film a secret part in Aquaman? Or is a studio planning on dropping a surprise superhero movie on us at some point this year that isn't related to Marvel? It's anyone's guess at this point, but that's something to keep an eye out for. For Sam Raimi, he just signed on to direct the adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicle, so his plate is full. For now at least. For more with Thomas Haden Church, you can check out the full interview over at JoBlo.