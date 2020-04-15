With Evil Dead director Sam Raimi now confirming that he will indeed be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and taking on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have been looking back at his previous foray into the comic book genre. Raimi is credited with partly kick-starting the comic book genre as it exists today with 2002's Spider-Man which he followed up with what many consider to be the best comic book movie ever made, Spider-Man 2 in 2004.

He finished up with Spider-Man 3 a few years later in 2007, but the less said about that the better. Still, Raimi's reemergence has sparked a lively debate on social media, with fans ranking all of the films in the Spider-Man franchise.

Since Raimi's efforts, there have been several more movies starring our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but which one is your favorite? With Spider-Man 2 trending at the top this morning, one of the more recent iterations, the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has been receiving a lot of love as well.

"Into the spiderverse is the best spider man movie. there is no competition."

Whilst others agree, they cannot help but call out Raimi's work, and the work of the MCU as the stand-out versions of Spidey.

"Into The Spiderverse, Spiderman 2 and Far From Home are the only correct answers."

It bodes well for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that even now, all of these years later, Sam Raimi's additions to the comic book subgenre are still so well revered.

"1) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2) Spider-Man 2 3) Spider-Man: Far From Home. I wanted to say Homecoming for slot 3 but Far From Home references post-mortem Tony too much directly and indirectly for me to ignore."

Of course, 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, so it's popularity is not too surprising. Many fans felt that the movie, from directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman, best captured the essence of the beloved Marvel character.

"Into the Spider-Verse is a masterpiece. Far From Home and Homecoming are phenomenal. TASM is great. SM3 is good. SM2 is okay. SM and TASM2 are bad."

As was to also be expected, there was not a lot of love going around for the Amazing Spider-Man series, which starred Andrew Garfield as the heroic web-slinger.

"Definitive Spider-Man worst to best list. Amazing Spider-Man 2, Amazing Spider-Man. (insert long gap here). Spider-Man 3. Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Homecoming. Spider-Man: Far from Home. Spider-Man 2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

No doubt the Amazing Spider-Man movies would feature at the bottom of many lists, with the movies failing to strike a chord with critics. They will mostly be remembered now for their failed attempt at launching a Sony Spider-Man universe.

Still, Marvel and movie fans are now very excited to see Raimi take on another comic book character, and with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness supposedly erring more towards horror, he is a surprising, excellent choice to continue the adventures of the Sorcerer Supreme. With everyone now staying indoors, there could not be a better time to revisit Raimi's Spider-Man movies and finally get your definitive ranking sorted. The confirmation that Sam Raimi will be directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came from Comingsoon.net.