Tom Holland could be our Peter Parker for a very, very long time, assuming the actor has his way. Sony and Marvel Studios cut a deal several years back that allowed for Spider-Man to finally appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside his fellow Avengers. Holland ended up landing the highly-coveted gig as the new Spidey and he's already appeared in a handful of movies as Marvel's resident webslinger. And don't expect to see him give up the role to some other actor anytime soon.

Spider-Man: Far from Home, the sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, is set to arrive in theaters this summer. A new trailer was recently released that reveals this movie will be dealing directly with the fallout from Avengers: Endgame. It also reveals (possibly) that the concept of the Marvel multiverse will be introduced, thanks to Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. During a recent set visit, Tom Holland was asked about his experience filming the sequel and revealed that he's willing to make 20 Spider-Man movies. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It feels pretty good. It's an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play characters that you love so much. Time and time again. Um, I definitely have the mindset of, if you want to make 20 of these movies, then I'm down because it's really fun. It's, it's been a real privilege and so much fun. Maybe even more fun this time around than the last one. It's been great."

This echoes comments previously made by the 22-year-old actor. He previously indicated that he wanted to play the character for 20 years. And there's a good chance that Marvel and Sony (assuming they renew their contract with one another) are going to let him. Homecoming grossed $880 million at the global box office and was received far more warmly from moviegoers and critics, when compared to The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Tom Holland has also appeared in Captain America: Civil War, Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Again, all were received very well and made a ton of money at the box office. The last two Avengers installments both crossed the $2 billion mark. Captain America: Civil War, which served as Holland's introduction to the MCU, grossed $1.1 billion.

Point being, audiences really seem to enjoy his take on the character. Assuming the MCU continues to be popular and assuming filmmakers can keep coming up with interesting stories to tell, why not make 15 more movies with Tom Holland? Hugh Jackman played the role of Wolverine for nearly two decades, so a president already exists for an actor playing the same role in a comic book movie franchise for roughly that long. We'll have to see how Spider-Man: Far From Home goes over when it hits theaters on July 2. This news was comes from Screen Rant.