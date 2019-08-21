Spider-Man fans want a Night Monkey movie made since Sony isn't sharing the character anymore. Sony and Marvel Studios can't seem to come to an agreement with how to handle Peter Parker for the future, so it looks like he has left the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the time being and fans are understandably not happy about it. Long-time Marvel fans were stunned, saddened, and now angry over the whole thing, which has led to some clever thinking about how to get Spider-Man back.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is full of action and humor. One of the better gags in the sequel revolves around Ned crowning Peter Parker's latest stealth suit as a new European Spider-Man rip-off, Night Monkey. The name sticks and comes up quite a few times in the movie. Now, Spider-Man fans want Marvel Studios to keep Tom Holland on board and ditch the moniker in favor of Night Monkey, allowing the character to stay in the MCU. It's not a bad idea and it has been picking up steam on social media.

For the most part, it seems like the majority of Spider-Man fans would be pretty excited about Marvel Studios sticking it to Sony by using Night Monkey. While the name doesn't come from any comics, it is a real-life nocturnal primate that is native to Central and South America and naturally resistant to the parasites that cause malaria. This is a pretty powerful little monkey right here and one worthy of getting its own franchise from Marvel Studio starring Tom Holland.

All kidding aside, Night Monkey isn't coming to the MCU, no matter how hard fans want it to happen. In the end, this situation is pretty similar to when Disney fired James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The outcry and support for the director came from far and wide, with the cast and crew of the successful property getting behind Gunn. Support on social media never seemed to waiver and Disney later changed their mind, nearly a year after making the original decision to fire Gunn. Spider-Man fans are hoping that Marvel Studios and Sony will be able to come to an agreement too, for the greater good.

There is still a chance for Sony and Marvel Studios to come to an agreement. However, Sony is sticking to their guns and maintains Kevin Feige is too busy to help them out in a possible sequel for Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, we all know that it's a monetary issue and it doesn't seem like anyone is going to bend at this point in time. Regardless, Marvel fans are not going to be the ones to let this go and the noise on social media is only going to get louder until something changes. You can check out some pleas for the Spider Monkey below and hope that Sony Pictures listens.

