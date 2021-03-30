It looks like Tom Holland's Peter Parker will be put through the wringer once again in upcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home. A new image of the actor behind the scenes with the rest of the principal cast and crew clearly shows Holland battered and bruised, no doubt as a result of a run-in with a villain (or possibly multiple villains) as he attempts to navigate his way around the madness of the multiverse.

The image, which arrives just after news that Spider-Man 3 has wrapped shows Jacob Batalon as Ned and Zendaya as MJ alongside Holland's Peter Parker, with the actor shown wearing the Spider-Man suit, albeit unmasked, his smiling face jarring with the cuts and bruises that adorn it.

While it is currently unknown how Peter Parker ends up undergoing so much damage to his adolescent mug, Holland did recently reveal that Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature "the most impressive fight scene," he has ever seen in a superhero movie. "The film is incredibly ambitious, and I'm delighted to say that we're succeeding in making it," the Marvel actor said. "It's going really well. We watched a fight scene that we had shot a few weeks ago, and I've never seen a fight scene quite like it in the MCU. I'm really excited for audiences to see that."

This will be far from the first time that Holland's Peter Parker has emerged from superhero duties looking the worse for wear, with the MCU icon having been beaten to a pulp in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. No doubt he is getting used to it by now.

While little is currently known about certain elements of the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we do know that Benedict Cumberbatch will return as The Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, who will join Holland's Peter Parker on his latest adventure. The character is said to be taking on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark, with the movie looking more and more likely to be following on from the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and throwing Peter Parker and his chums into the multiverse, with the newly revealed title all-but confirming that theory.

Rumors continue to circulate that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will suit up once again as their respective iterations of the famous web-slinger, with stunt coordinator George Cottle recently tagging Chris Daniels, Tobey Maguire's stunt double in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, in a post celebrating the end of filming for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not only are Garfield and Maguire rumored to appear, but there has also been much speculation claiming that Spider-Man: No Way Home will also re-introduce various villains from previous Spider-Man franchises, with the likes of Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Willem Dafoe all rumored to be reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus, Electro and The Green Goblin.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has faced many delays and was originally set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has been reshuffled, with Spider-Man: No Way Home now scheduled to swing into UK and US cinemas on December 17, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of the Twitter account for Spider-Man: No Way Home News.