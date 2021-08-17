It seems like a weekly thing now, discussing the non-arrival of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer and speculating on when the next possible date that it could arrive will be, but there may finally be light at the end of the tunnel for fans desperately awaiting one of Marvel's most sought trailers since Avengers: Endgame. However, the latest rumor, which comes from one of Marvel's best rumor-merchants, Daniel RPK, is probably one that the general public really didn't want to hear as it suggests that the trailer is coming, but not to the public just yet.

The latest suggestion is that the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer will be shown at CinemaCon next week, but will only be shown at CinemaCon for now and not released online or in cinemas in the immediate future. While this goes against all fan expectations, it is not the most outrageous plan, as it is in this kind of enclosed environment that Marvel usually would bring out their new slates and title reveals, so giving CinemaCon an exclusive look at the trailer could have been Sony's plan all along.

While no amount of Marvel security will stop someone recording and leaking the trailer if it does arrive in this way, holding back the full, crisp and clear view of the trailer makes a lot of sense in a supply and demand strategy. There is no doubt that the new Spider-Man movie is going to be one of the biggest Marvel events since the webbed-wonder last swung onto screens back in 2019, and holding back with the goods is simply a way to ensure that hype remains in place - although we can only imagine what level that is going to rise to when the first footage does finally drop.

So far there has been a lot of speculation about where No Way Home will take Tom Holland's young Avenger, and although such speculation tends to lead to disappointment as fan expectation outdoes reality on many occasions, much of it seems to be pretty solid and justified when it comes to the upcoming Spider-Man and Doctor Strange outings. Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx have already been confirmed to reprise their villain roles from the two previous Spider-Man worlds, Benedict Cumberbatch appearing as Doctor Strange, then there are too many rumors about the inclusion of Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield to count, and that is before we even get to talk of crossovers with Sony's Venom and a potential Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin led Sinister Six being on the cards, which all adds up to this being one of Spider-Man's biggest movies and also one of the most pivotal of the Phase Four movies released this year.

Marvel has spoken about the marketing for the movie being handled by Sony, as well as Sony themselves hinting that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the film that finally pulls together the MCU with their own Marvel Universe, but while building the hype could be one reason for the last of a trailer so far, it should also be considered that the Covid19 pandemic could still be on the minds of both studios. With Venom: Let There Be Carnage having been pushed back to an October release, and Disney adamant that Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is going to provide a big indication of whether future MCU movies are going to be released as theatrical exclusives or as simultaneous Day and Date releases on Disney+ Premier Access. Both studios are going to be very cautious about spending money on marketing for a movie that may end up being delayed if there is a sudden further surge in Covid cases as we head into winter.

With only a week to go until CinemaCon, we will soon find out if this is finally going to be the way the first footage from No Way Home is seen. After all, nothing can give more publicity than a grainy, mobile-shot leaked video that will go viral in seconds without any cost at all to Sony. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently slated to arrive in cinemas on December 17, 2021. This news originated at ComicBook.com.