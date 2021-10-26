Excitement is already palpable for the multiversal shenanigans of upcoming MCU sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, and star Tom Holland has now arrived to hype things up even more, teasing "one of the coolest scenes I've ever shot," in a sequence that includes a character he was not willing to reveal. While he was willing to reveal that the scene involves Peter Parker, Marisa Tomei's Aunt May, and Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan, Holland stopped short of unveiling who the mysterious fourth person is. Cue the rampant speculation.

"It's four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it's like to be a superhero, and it was amazing. The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor."

So, who could this fourth person be? Considering that they are joining Peter, Aunt May and Happy in a conversation about being a Marvel superhero, it has to be a fellow costumed crimefighter, right? Could this be where Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock comes into play, perhaps after assisting Peter Parker with his current legal woes? It's also possible that this mysterious person could be another Avenger? Or could this even be the likes of Tobery Maguire or Andrew Garfield as one of the variant versions of Spider-Man? The possibilities are truly exciting, so here's hoping it isn't just Ned.

The fourth person at the table remains a mystery for now, and this is something that notorious spoiler-dropper Tom Holland is hoping to continue, particularly when it comes to the possible inclusion of variant Spider-Men. "I don't know," Holland says regarding rumored roles for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. "I'm always in the dark. If they are, no-one's told me."

Thanks to the recent trailer, we do now know that several of the most popular rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home are indeed true. The movie picks up after Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man was exposed by Mysterio at the end of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. With Parker's life and reputation now turned upside down, he turns to Dr. Stephen Strange, asking him to help restore his secret identity with magic. Of course, as magic so often does, this results in dangerous repercussions, unleashing villains from across the multiverse.

The trailer confirmed the return of several villains from previous Spider-Man franchises, including the likes of Alfred Molina as Spider-Man 2's Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx as The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Electro. Further marketing material for Spider-Man: No Way Home has even teased a comeback for Mysterio, The Sandman and The Lizard, meaning that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will need all the help he can get.

Directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Empire.