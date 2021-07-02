It appears that the Sony marketing machine for Spider-Man: No Way Home is now well and truly in gear and storming towards the arrival of a trailer in the near future as we have been treated to a number of sneak peeks and toy reveals that have hinted at characters and appearances of those characters in the third solo Spidey outing in the MCU. After getting a hint at the new costume of Tom Holland's webbed wonder thanks to images released of a new Lego set, we have now had a full look at the costume in question.

Another look at Spider-Man’s new suit in #SpiderManNoWayHome. pic.twitter.com/9DnjtXHhZM — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) July 1, 2021

The images are taken from the packaging of the Lego set, and show the seemingly black, gold and red suit, which borrows from both the Iron Spider suit of Infinity War and his most recent suit, used in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Looking pretty spectacular, although also seeming to abandon the more classic look that ushered Holland into the MCU in Captain America: Civil War, there could be a very good reason for the dramatic change in costume style for the earlier iterations of the suit colors.

With many yet to be proven, or disproven, rumors about multiple Spider-Men turning up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, keeping the current incarnation's costume from looking too much like the classic suit could help if we do end up seeing three Spider-Men from different franchises all coming together on screen. While there is a history of Marvel constantly updating the look of their characters, mainly to aid the sales of merchandise, and the No Way Home costume does seem to incorporate parts of the most recent suits, there is a little more planning goes into it by the likes of Julian Foddy of Industrial Light And Magic.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Foddy previously discussed the defining of the look used in Far From Home and the changes it went through. He explained, "We really wanted to add in an extra level of detail that includes both the model and the textures. That carbon fiber-type specular response, which you mentioned there, that was something that, it was actually there in the textures that we ingested, but we tweaked the shade so it's likely to get more out of that. It was something that Marvel responded to very well was to, 'We massage the look development to make the suit feel like it was even more beaten up and scratched than you saw in the first time in Infinity War.' Just to suggest that Peter has had this suit for a while and he's been through a few battles and it's picked up some damage along the way."

With more details now starting to emerge about the upcoming movie, fans are more excited than ever to get their first look at a trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. If it turns out to be along the same lines of the Eternals trailer, which teased much but told us virtually nothing, then there are going to be a lot of upset fans. There have been many attempts to guess when the first trailer may drop, and while a lot of the dates suggested have come and gone, the most likely time for its arrival would be following the finale of Loki on Disney+, by which time we know how the series' link to the sacred timeline and the multiverse will be concluded. Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in cinemas worldwide on December 17.