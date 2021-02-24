Despite ample claims to the contrary, it is beginning to look more and more likely that Daredevil will join Tom Holland's friendly neighborhood web-slinger in upcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, which got its official title announced today. A recent casting call has added massive weight to the idea of Matt Murdock being included in proceedings, with production in Atlanta looking for extras to play various courtroom-related roles. Under the title "The November Project" (the well-known working title for the third Spider-Man movie), the listing asks for "males & females, ages 20-60s, to portray a courtroom stenographer, videographer, and attorney."

With Spider-Man: Far From Home ending with the outing of Peter Parker as the identity of the wall-crawling vigilante, it has been a long-held theory that Matt Murdock's legal expertise would be sought after to defend Peter in court. Of course, this would then lead to Murdock suiting up and feature a crime-fighting collaboration between his alter ego and Spider-Man as well, with many fans hoping that actor Charlie Cox would return to the role that he played so well throughout the Netflix series.

Following the shock cancellation of Daredevil back in 2018, the rights to the beloved Marvel superhero have now reverted to Marvel Studios, who can now use the Devil of Hell's Kitchen whenever they damn well please. The suggestion of a court room scene also tracks with recent reports that Cox has already shot an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which claimed that he was only filming for a short period and would likely only appear as Matt Murdock.

Following a series of delays due to the ongoing global situation, production on Spider-Man 3 is now well underway, and while specific plot details remain under wraps, it has been revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will join Spidey on his latest adventure. The character is said to be taking on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man, with the movie looking more and more likely to be throwing Parker and his chums into the madness of the multiverse.

With the inclusion of both Doctor Strange, the idea of the multiverse, and the apparent arrival of several previous villains and incarnations of Spider-Man, and with Matt Murdock now on the roster, this would explain why lead actor Tom Holland has no idea what's going on. "I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I'm eight weeks into shooting it," the actor said recently.

What Holland has grasped though is the sheer scope of the project, calling Spider-Man 3 the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. "You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it," Holland said. "And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little sh-t who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we're starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

Spider-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters December 17th, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user @spideyupdated.