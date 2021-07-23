Due to Sony's and Marvel Studios' lack of promotion for the film, a few U.S. theater chains have opted to use fan-made posters to promote the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is only five months away, but there has been next to no news or promotional material dished out by the movie. As a result, theater chains Cinepalace and Westown Movies have been using fake posters, which portray a lot on spoilery and unconfirmed characters interacting with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Obviously, these posters are fake, but it shows just how hotly anticipated this movie is for fans.

Movie theaters are using fan-made #SpiderManNoWayHome posters to promote the film😂 pic.twitter.com/dJljzCwYqP — Marvel Geeked (@MarvelGeeked) July 22, 2021

The Spider-Man posters in question both heavily feature Doctor Strange's signature portals that seemingly bring Spider-Man in and out of different realities. This is a legitimate attempt as Benedict Cumberbatch has been confirmed to appear as Doctor Strange in the movie. However, one of the posters goes much further by including both Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's incarnations of the character as well as their names. This was a huge giveaway because neither Maguire nor Garfield have been confirmed to appear in the film in any way. In fact, Garfield has been adamant that he is not in the film (which, of course, only gave fans more speculation).

So this happened: some theatre printed my tribute poster for 'No Way Home' and put it on display to promote the movie.



I don't even...#SpiderMan#SpiderManNoWayHomehttps://t.co/RynnrEzljC — Nuno Sarnadas (@nunosarnadas) July 17, 2021

The poster used by Westown Movies was created by artist Nuno Sarnadas/Dark Design way back in February of this year. Sarnadas posted a picture of the poster on Twitter reacting to how silly the whole situation was. Apparently, the movie theater was using his poster without his consent - as well as without Sony's consent - but Sarnadas did not seem too upset. The posters Sarnadas creates are extremely impressive and can certainly be confused with studio-made ones. You gotta give the theaters credit for trying.

Marvel fans have been clamoring for a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer/poster combo for months now, but Sony has yet to indulge. There have been countless rumors and fan theories about the film that are potentially very exciting, and fans simply want some material to entice their anticipation. Rumors like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their Spider-Man roles have been abundant. Others like Charlie Cox as Daredevil returning or Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin returning and many more have spread on the internet like wildfire. Fans are obviously excited, and theaters are simply going with the flow. We'll keep you updated when Sony finally decides to release a poster or some footage.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the third Spider-Man film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will star Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jamie Foxx as Electro (in a reprisal of his role in The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus (in a reprisal of his role in Spider-Man 2), and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. It will release only in theaters on December 17, 2021.