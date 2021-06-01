A fan-made poster has Marvel fans excited for this year's release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While there's a great deal of anticipation for the upcoming sequel, its plot has been shrouded in secrecy. What we know is that it will involve a multiverse in the storyline, establishing the live-action "Spider-Verse" in the MCU. To get a taste of what that will be like, just take a look at the new fan poster below.

The new poster was put together by digital artist Nicolas Tetreault-Abel, who also credits spdrmnkyxxiii for crafting the artwork of Electro. Using the rumors of the Spider-Verse storyline for inspiration, the poster features Tom Holland's Spidey front and center with the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield incarnations featured right alongside him. Their three respective Spider-Men can also be seen in action at the bottom of the poster.

Alfred Molina's Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 is also included, which makes sense as the actor has already confirmed his cameo. He has also said that de-aging technology was used to make him look exactly as he did in Spider-Man 2. Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx's Electro is another character that was confirmed to be involved, and he is thus present on the fan poster as well. Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, and Jon Favreau can also be seen, as there've been reports that all three would be back in No Way Home.

One interesting inclusion on the poster is Willem Dafoe, who famously played Green Goblin in the original Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire. There have been rumors that the Green Goblin would be serving as the primary villain of the new movie, but as with most of the other rumors, there hasn't been any kind of official confirmation. Some fans will also notice Michael Keaton's Vulture from Homecoming is featured on the poster as well.

In any case, we'll have to wait until the movie is released to really see who all will be involved. Benedict Cumberbatch will definitely be appearing as the MCU's Doctor Strange to help set up the multiverse storyline that No Way Home is based on. This means that the door is wide open for any other characters from other Spider-Man movie universes to show up. Even though some of the rumored names like Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone have emphatically denied their involvement, not everybody is convinced.

"I have heard those rumors," Stone recently told MTV News. "I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything, but I'm not [involved]. I'm not. I don't know what you're supposed to respond as an alumnus."

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, returning after helming Homecoming and Far From Home. Franchise writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna also returned to write the script. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal produced. Returning stars from the MCU's Spider-Man universe include Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, aJ. B. Smoove as Julius Dell. Holland's brother Harry makes a cameo as a drug dealer, so there's something else to watch for as well.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021, courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing. For those fans dying to see a sneak peek, the good news is that there are rumors of the first trailer dropping soon. Nothing has yet been announced by Sony or Marvel Studios, but it's worth keeping an eye out for it. The fan-made poster for the sequel comes to us from lodgiko on Instagram.