Spider-Man 3 star Tom Holland is keeping the hype train for the Marvel sequel chugging along nicely, with the actor now teasing a fight sequence which he describes as "the most impressive fight scene," he has ever seen in a superhero movie. Holland basked in the comic book action greatness in the film's editing room and is now confident that Spider-Man 3, which had the official title announced earlier today as No Way Home, will meet the sheer amount of ambition that has placed upon it.

"The film is incredibly ambitious, and I'm delighted to say that we're succeeding in making it. It's going really well. We watched a fight scene that we had shot a few weeks ago, and I've never seen a fight scene quite like it in the MCU. I'm really excited for audiences to see that."

Holland has also revealed a few details regarding the shooting of the Spider-Man: No Way Home scene and the time and effort have been put into it. He reveals that the scene which he is so giddily excited about took about a month to shoot, but that all that hard work is up there on the screen.

"I saw an edit three or four days ago of a fight scene that we've been shooting for about a month, and it is easily the most impressive fight scene I've ever seen in a superhero movie. I was blown away by it."

Despite his infamous reputation of spoiling things long before he was supposed to, Holland resists the urge to let anything specific about the scene spill out of his mouth. While we have no idea who the fight scene involves, other than Spider-Man (probably), there have been ongoing rumors for some time that several villains will make the leap from previous Spider-Man iterations and into the MCU, including Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx's Electro, and potentially Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. Maybe, just maybe, this could this be the big, multiverse spanning fight sequence we've all been waiting for.

Holland has teased the ambition of Spider-Man 3 before, as well as revealing that he still has no idea what's going on in the MCU sequel despite shooting for weeks and being the main character. While specific details of the plot are still being kept under wraps, (as is the movie's title, which can only mean it's a big giveaway), we do know that Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise the role of Doctor Strange, taking on the mentor role that was previously held by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. With the involvement of Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme, and both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opening up the MCU to the craziness of alternate universes, it is surely now a foregone conclusion that Peter Parker will himself tackle the same issue.

Unfortunately, it will be some time before we see how impressive this fight really scene is and how all the pieces fit together. Originally, Spider-Man 3 was set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has been reshuffled, with Spider-Man 3 now scheduled to swing into UK and US cinemas on December 17, 2021. Tom Holland made these comments while speaking with Yahoo's Kevin Polowy.