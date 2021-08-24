Spider-Man struggles to know which way is up in the newly released trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which, rather surprisingly, reveals that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will indeed come face-to-face with an assortment of villains from previous franchises. While it does keep some details close to the chest, the footage does confirm that both Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin, who will once again be played by Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe respectively, will enter the Scared Timeline to terrorize Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

While the trailer shows Doc Ock in full view at the end of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, Dafoe's Green Goblin is being kept a little more mysterious, though we do see one of his pumpkin bombs as well as hear his iconic cackle. Instant chills.

#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer really got Green Goblin's Pumpkin Bombs from the Sam Raimi Trilogy ???? pic.twitter.com/H3znpnoLtY — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 24, 2021

It's been a crazy 24-hours for Spider-Man: No Way Home following an alleged trailer leak...but apparently not as crazy as the events of the upcoming Marvel movie, for which the first footage has at last been officially released. Along with Doc Ock and the Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx's villain Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 also seemingly makes an appearance via a giant, devastating lightning bolt.

Green goblin, doc ock, electro, and sandman are coming back. This finna be the best spiderman movie. #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer???? pic.twitter.com/tKdOVxlgXD — Harley❓????❓❓ (@harleysuniverse) August 24, 2021

Many also believe they have spotted both The Sandman and The Lizard in the footage, meaning that we are finally going to get something akin to The Sinister Six movie that Sony have been threatening us with for so long. Yes, so far it's only five, but surely there are some details in the final movie that have not been spoiled in the trailer.

One such detail is whether the likes of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will feature in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It has long been hotly rumored that both actors will reprise the roles of their respective iterations of the beloved web-slinger, and while nothing is shown in the trailer, fans are already hoping for a trio of Spidey's during what's sure to be an exciting, action-packed finale.

Need tobey maguire and andrew garfield to be in spiderman no way home just to see the three of them make that meme a reality PLEASE pic.twitter.com/yeerQ73IhO — rija ✪ || famous era pt.2 (@rija_ashraf) August 24, 2021

Thanks to the events of the Disney+ series, Loki, the multiverse has now been unleashed on the MCU, meaning anything is possible. Even, it seems, the resurrection of villains long-thought to be both dead and buried in a completely different franchise.

Picking up following the events of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from The Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, and Benedict Wong. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.