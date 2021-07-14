While we have had LEGO and Funko looks at the newest Spidey costumes from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the daddy of detailed toys, Hot Toys, have now given us a look at Peter Parker's new and improved black and gold suit from the upcoming movie, and the images could have been taken direct from the movie itself. While the trailer for December's release is still being elusive, fans will take anything they can at the moment, and outside the trailer, this is about the best thing they are going to get.

The hyper-detailed 1/6th scale Hot Toys figure, which is now available for pre-order for the those with an expensive taste in action figures, features masked and unmasked heads, interchangeable eyes, a highly-detailed black and gold suit, a gauntlet, "mystic spider-web effects", interchangeable eyes for the mask, interchangeable hands, web effects pieces, and a figure stand. More importantly it brings with it some very interesting points about what could be coming in the movie itself when it arrives at the end of the year.

The "mystic spider web effects" give a very intricate look at the new tech being sported by Spidey, which is clearly in line with the magic of Doctor Strange. The suit itself is also giving of a very specific kind of Wakandan vibe, similar to that of Black Panther, and also has a little in common with the quantum suits worn by the time-travelling group in Endgame, suggesting that the upgrade could be coming via a number of sources into Peter's hands.

While the description of the toy doesn't give away any potential uses of the suit's new tricks, just the images alone are enough to get fans even more hyped for the first look at the footage from No Way Home when Sony finally decide to release the trailer. The description does list the costume as a "finely tailored black, gold and red colored Spider-Man Suit embossed with grayish black trims, web pattern and gold spider emblem on chest."

The rest of the description lists the toy as being "Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man wearing Black & Gold Suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home. One newly painted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Tom Holland as Peter Parker. One interchangeable masked head sculpt with five pairs of interchangeable Spider-Man eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man's expressions. Body with 30 points of articulation. Approximately 28.5 cm tall"

The list of accessories with the figure also don't give away too much, but do include another reference that can be linked to the involvement of Doctor Strange in the suit's creation.

Accessories:

One (1) gauntlet (wearable on left arm)

One (1) mystic spider-web effect, attachable to the gauntlet

One (1) circular-shape mystic art effect, attachable to chest (equipped with magnetic function)

One (1) Spider-Man mask (not wearable on figure)

Six (6) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One (1) open spider web effect accessory

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, and arrives in theaters on December 17.