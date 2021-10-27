At this point, the hype surrounding the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home has less to do with the lead character and is more about the number of returning characters from previous Spider-Man live-action movies that might be making an appearance.

One big name that has been confirmed to return is Alfred Molina as Doctor Otto Octavius aka Doc Ock. Everything CBM has posted a series of magazine images that provide valuable hints at a dust-up between Spidey and Doc Ock, and also hint at the appearance of two additional major villains.

Doc Ock and his tentacles are the center of attention in most of the images. In a particularly telling scene, we see Spider-Man dangling helplessly in the air while Ock's metal tentacles choke him around the neck. Interestingly, the news piece that goes along with the images mention "World's which include Rhys Ifans' The Lizard, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Jamie [Foxx's Electro]."

Ever since it was confirmed that Doc Ock and Electro will be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been in a tizzy speculating over which other villains from previous movies might enter the MCU once the doorways between different realities in the multiverse are opened.

The trailer for the movie features a monstrous cloud that some believe to be Sandman, while a pouncing shadow from a different part of the trailer has been pegged as The Lizard. Add in an appearance of a bomb famously used by the Green Goblin, and the final count for the apparent number of villains comes around to five.

Interestingly, that is one short of the famous "Sinister Six" supervillain team from Spider-Man comics that have long been expected to make the jump to the big screen. The general consensus is that Michael Keaton's Vulture is going to be the sixth member of the team, but now that Venom: Let There Be Carnage has confirmed that Eddie Brock is in the MCU, fans are hoping Venom might turn out to be number six.

Even if we don't get to see all the members of the Sinister Six, that is still a whole lot of new villains to introduce in a single movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the MCU's first foray into the multiverse after years of hyping up the premise of alternate realities through their movies and shows like What If...?

Additionally, the movie is meant to conclude Spidey's journey in the MCU before he makes the jump to Sony. The director of the film, Jon Watts, confirmed his team's lofty storytelling ambitions, as he explained in an interview with Empire, "We're definitely trying to be ambitious. It's Spider-Man: Endgame."

For now, the fight teased between Spider-Man and Doc Ock brings to mind 2004's Spider-Man 2, widely considered among the greatest superhero movies ever made. Let's hope the upcoming film holds up well in comparison and adds meaningfully to the fascinating dynamic between Spidey and his tentacled nemesis. Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive on December 17 in theaters.