New tie-in action figures for Spider-Man: No Way Home have been revealed, and it includes our first look at J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. After appearing as J.J.J. in the original Spider-Man movies by Sam Raimi, Simmons made a surprise return to the role for a mid-credit scene at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, going on the attack against the web-slinger in a news report as the journalist is wont to do.

it’s been 19 years since I have had the chance to purchase a JK Simmons J Jonah Jameson toy



here we go pic.twitter.com/dtRmWChdMj — rob-e (@iamthatroby) July 2, 2021

The most interesting and revealing toy images for Spider-Man: No Way Home so far include the Integrated Suit, the Black & Gold Suit, J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with a tee shirt and shovel. NO VILLAIN REVEALS FROM THESE. pic.twitter.com/lNfhLAPPiM — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 2, 2021

Including an action figure of the character in the toy line is further confirmation that J.K. Simmons will be reprising his role as J.J.J. in No Way Home. That doesn't mean he hasn't already teased his return, and given the mid-credit scene from the last movie, it seemed more than likely he'd be back. He also told ComicBook.com back in March that he was "pretty sure that people know" he might be showing up in Spider-Man again.

"Well yeah, [I'll be back as Jameson] that's the short answer," Simmons also said last year on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far From Home ... There is one more J.J.J. appearance in the can, and from what I'm hearing there's a plan for yet another. So hopefully J.J.J. will continue now and forever."

What's most interesting about Simmons returning for No Way Home is that it opens the door for him to appear as two separate versions of the same character. He previously played J.J.J. in the original Spider-Man movies, and as we know Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina will show up as Doc Ock, this means other characters from that universe could also appear. Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker is heavily rumored to be in the movie, and we could very well see two different J.J.J.s as well.

Recently, Simmons also spoke about his experiences in playing the role of J. Jonah Jameson. Though the veteran actor has shown what he can do in a wide variety of roles over the years, both in movies and on television, playing J.J.J. for Sam Raimi still stands out as one of the brightest spots of his entire career.

"Those movies with Sam will always be big highlights of my career and my life. Sam is one of my favorite directors and human beings," the actor told Den of Geek.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on Dec. 17, 2021. Along with Simmons as J.J.J., the movie also features Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Oddly enough, Simmons' old pal Raimi recently worked with Cumberbatch on the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be released on March 25, 2022. You can see more of the new merchandise for Spider-Man: No Way Home, including the J.J.J. and Doctor Strange figures along with several new Funko Pop! figures, over at the official website for Marvel.