Did Spider-Man: No Way Home star J.B. Smoove just confirm some major, long-rumored cameos? It certainly looks that way. Now, if you are still desperately trying to avoid SPOILERS for the upcoming Marvel sequel then please, look away. Still here? Right.

So, it seems that Mr. Smoove has now confirmed that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, confirming a rumor that has been circulating ever since the multiversal plot details were revealed. The actor, who has appeared throughout the MCU's Spider-Man franchise, was asked during a red-carpet event who he was most excited to see Tom Holland share the screen with in the movie, Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. And, without hesitation, he replied...

This dude just straight up confirmed Jamie Foxx's Electro and Tom Holland sharing scenes with Tobey Maguire!

"Tobey Maguire, of course man."

So, that's that then? Or is it? It all seems far too easy. Perhaps J.B. Smoove was simply answering what he thought was a hypothetical question? If not, then he has just confirmed that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will indeed reprise the roles of their respective Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and no doubt he will quickly find himself in Kevin Feige's crosshairs.

Smoove also confirms what many had already suspected, revealing that Jamie Foxx will reprise the role of the villainous Electro in the movie.

"Jamie Foxx coming back, baby. Come on, what's up, Jamie! That's my dude right there. I'm excited. I'm very excited about it."

Despite constant denials and push backs, it has been hotly rumored for quite some time that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with both actors reportedly reprising their respective iterations of the beloved character in roles that are far more than just short-lived cameos. While Smoove's reveal may seem a tad... anticlimactic, was there really any other way for this to go? After so much theorizing and fan excitement over both actors' return, there would surely be a deafening, disappointed groan from audiences everywhere should the credits roll on No Way Home without an appearance from Maguire and Garfield.

The inclusion of the two previous versions of Spider-Man will no doubt come in handy, as several villains are now confirmed to be entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe and causing Tom Holland's Peter Parker all manner of issues. The recent, record-breaking trailer has confirmed that Alfred Molina will appear as Spider-Man 2's Doctor Octopus, as well as teasing roles for Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and even The Sandman and The Lizard.

Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up following the dramatic events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and w ith Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man now exposed thanks to Mysterio, Parker's life and reputation are turned upside down. Seeking help from Doctor Strange, he asks The Sorcerer Supreme to help restore his secret identity with magic, but this has dangerous repercussions that force Parker to learn what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us courtesy of The Illuminerdi.

