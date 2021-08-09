Who needs a trailer when you have merchandise right? Right?? While fans are eagerly awaiting the first footage in the form of a trailer for the MCU's end of the year blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home, a new t-shirt may give us a glimpse of what's to come. A merchandise 'spoiler' shows a black shirt saying "We believe Mysterio" as well as a shirt saying "You rock Peter Parker." This can be taken as a slight hint that Mysterio may be much more than a lingering memory in the upcoming installment for the Wall Crawler.

When last we saw Spider Man, he was about to drop an F-bomb as J. Jonah Jameson, once again portrayed by J.K. Simmons, was cracking open Spider Man's true identity in a conspiracy style video with footage provided by Mysterio, who was intent to ruin Parker whether Mysterio lived or died. It is this moment that seems to be reverberating from the second installment to the upcoming one. Marvel seems to be setting up a scenario where the populace of New York will be taking sides: Do you believe Mysterio was legitimate in his quest? We know he wasn't, but due to the great links he went through for his theatrics, the general population of the metropolis do not know this. Some people may be smart enough to see through the charade that we witnessed and are choosing to side with Parker, whose identity has now been outed, saying "you rock Peter Parker."

Team Mysterio vs Team Spidey. pic.twitter.com/SfMneVqOBX — 𐋀 QuidVacuo 𐋀 #WhatIf (@QuidVacuo_) August 8, 2021

No matter which way it goes though, it will be interesting to how Kevin Feige and the team at Marvel keep up appearances with the character. You see, at the core of Spider Man is a kid or guy, depending on timeline, that is down on his luck, or can never get and stay truly ahead. He represents humanity at its best and at its worst which is why we say anyone can be Spider Man. So far, we have seen this pattern hold. He finally asked out his crush, Liz, in the first installment only to find out she was the daughter of Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes. In ﻿Far From Home﻿ we witnessed Spider Man topple Mysterio and then presumably have a small moment of normalcy before his identity was outed.

﻿It seems Marvel will use this as it's foothold going in to the movie. The Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man will seemingly have New York splitting hairs at splitting sides when we catch back up to him in ﻿No Way Home.﻿ Unlike Marvel's previous team choice, Team Iron Man or Team Cap in ﻿Civil War﻿(﻿yours truly was Team Iron Man) We know what side of the coin we should be on going into this. We should be rocking our "You rock Peter Parker" shirts, but then again there are those of us, once again like yours truly, who believe Thanos did nothing wrong.

No matter how it shakes out, weather you believe Mysterio, or show support for Spidey, we can all agree we cannot wait for ﻿Spider Man: No Way Home﻿. I think we can all also agree a trailer would be nice. Marvel is on the clock though, you can catch the film in theaters December 17th.