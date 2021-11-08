It would seem that at least one live-action Spidey actor won't be there for the rumored uniting of the various Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As seen in the trailer and poster for the anticipated sequel, the new movie brings in major villains from the previous live-action Spider-Man movie franchises, such as Alfred Molina's Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx's Electro. While Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not officially confirmed, it feels like it's a given that both will appear in the movie in some way.

Getting three web-slingers for the price of one does sound exciting, but if the rumors are true and the three Spider-Men meet, it still leaves someone important out of the party. Spidey historians will know that actor Nicholas Hammond previously played the superhero in the 1970s television series The Amazing Spider-Man. There was a version of Spidey featured on the children's show The Electric Company, but Nicholas Hammond was the first to star in his own live-action project.

Speaking with THR, Hammond addressed his past as Spider-Man and the excitement surrounding No Way Home. The actor is happy that so many fans still love his classic version of the character, though he's also ecstatic to see that Spidey has become more popular than ever. Hammond says he was never approached about an appearance in No Way Home, which he admits was disappointing as he was hoping to get the call.

"I think it would have been huge fun. It would have been a kick in the pants to have the old guy there. I was really hoping I would be approached but unfortunately, that didn't happen."

Nicholas Hammond won't be meeting the other Spider-Men, at least not for now, but he's still rooting for all three of them as a fan. He notes that he's enjoyed everything Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland respectively brought to the table. Hammond does seem to share Garfield's opinion that Holland stands out, because for him, Holland's run most closely resembles the version shown in the 70s TV series.

"Tom Holland's version is the closest to what we were doing; trying to make him very much a real guy, someone who you could actually forget he had these powers and get caught up in Peter's story."

Times have changed since Hammond was slinging webs on television. Back then, the actor says that he was reluctant to take on that role because only Adam West's Batman had been the only thing like it. When producers explained to him that this would be different because Peter Parker was a "real guy," Hammond grew more interested and accepted the part. Unfortunately, it was canceled after just two seasons, but the case could be made that it was just several decades ahead of its time, as Spider-Man is now one of the most popular characters on the planet.

Nicholas Hammond never made it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he had been keeping busy elsewhere. He appeared in the Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a role that came about because Tarantino was a fan of the original Spider-Man show. You can check out the full interview with Hammond at The Hollywood Reporter.