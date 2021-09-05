Every Marvel fan loves a good bit of speculation, and Spider-Man: No Way Home has been getting more attention than most when it comes to fan wish-lists of what they would like to see when the movie arrives in December. Among the many rumors about the inclusion of previous Spider-Man villains and indeed previous Spider-Men, there has also been an on-going debate about a certain pair of arms in one particular scene that some were convinced belong to Daredevil star Charlie Cox. Despite Cox denying that he will be appearing in the movie as lawyer turned hero Matt Murdock, that hasn't stopped fans continuing to argue the point. However, a new IMAX trailer for the movie may have cleared up this particular argument once and for all.

As we all know, the IMAX experience adds a little more image to screens thanks to the larger aspect ratio involved, so anyone who has seen the trailer ahead of IMAX movies now knows that the additional screen height means that in the interrogation scene causing all those No Way Home/Daredevil rumors, we don't just see the ambiguous forearms, but the face that they belong to, and that face doesn't belong to Charlie Cox. So while many still don't believe Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield denying that they are in the movie, it seems that Cox was telling the truth with his denials.

"Saw Shang-Chi in IMAX and they played the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer before, and because of the increased aspect ratio I was able to see the face behind the arms and can confirm it is not Charlie Cox #Daredevil," wrote a moviegoer on Twitter.

You would think this would be enough to put paid to the rumors of Matt Murdock making his MCU debut in an already packed movie, but there are still some who are clinging onto the belief that while this scene definitely doesn't include Charlie Cox, there is a lot of film that has not been seen which could include him in a small role. The adamant belief that Cox is returning to the role appears to come solely from the frequent comic book crossovers featuring Daredevil and Spider-Man, and therefore, fans immediately began to expect that if this was going to happen then it would happen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The arrival of the multiverse in the MCU timeline has caused a similar branching effect in the heads of many Marvel fans, who are now expecting many things to come in the near future from all levels of Marvel's comic book tapestry. With speculation about how many characters from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man worlds will be arriving in No Way Home - spurred on by a recent supposed full plot leak which details villains being pulled from their own universes just prior to their respective deaths and brokering a deal not to be sent back there - there are many who don't think that drafting in Netflix's Daredevil would be any more of a stretch.

All will be revealed in just over three months' time, if not in part in the final trailer, when Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17.