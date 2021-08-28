The first teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home has gained a lot of attention for certain reasons; mostly the potential reveal of more villains from past movies than those already confirmed. For some time it has been no secret that Alfred Molina would be returning as Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx has also been confirmed to bring Electro back to the world of Spider-Man.

However, the trailer also lay down some heavy hints that other returnees will be the Green Goblin, the Lizard and Sandman, which pretty much covers all bases as far as the previous Sony Spider-Man movies go, with the obvious exception of Venom who we still can't quite rule out of the foray in some way.

With all of this unpacking though, come the many theories from those who have made their way through the Spider-Man: No way Home trailer frame by frame to pick out the infinitesimally small details that general viewers would probably miss. Along with the possibility of other Spider-Men in some scenes and questions about the legitimacy of Doctor Strange's behaviour, there has been a lot of speculation as to exactly who the villain of Spider-Man: No Way Home will be and whether some of the returning deviants could actually turn out to be on Peter Parker's side.

The theories primarily revolve around Doc Ock and Sandman, both of whom ended their relationship with Spider-Man in Toby Maguire's time in the Spider-suit on a better footing than they started, and if No Way Home is bringing these characters from the end of their previous timeline, then it could be possible that these two are actually going to aid Spider-Man rather than antagonize him.

IS SANDMAN BLOCKING THE LIGHTNING TO SAVE SPIDER-MAN??? pic.twitter.com/eIiqNHljzw — advit (@addyvit) August 24, 2021

The way Doc Ock greets his former nemesis - expected to be Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and not Tom Holland's as hinted in the teaser - isn't exactly dripping with malicious intent, leading many to think this may be the somewhat reformed Doc Ock seen in the closing events of Spider-Man 2. Similarly, it has been pointed out that if the cloud of sand seen at one point to come between a lightning bolt and a black suited Spider-Man could well be Spider-Man 3's Sandman, also known as Flint Marks, who in that movie never wanted to be a villain and was just trying to provide for his child. If Sony have, as they have hinted, begun to thread together their Spider-Man universe with that of the MCU, then they could potentially also be pulling over some of the story arcs rather than building these characters from scratch.

While there has been a lot of rumors that the villains in No Way Home will be forming part of the Sinister Six, if some of the villains seen here - and the one that we have been told is still to come - turn out to be fighting on the same side as Spider-Man, that would potentially mean that some other characters could well be arriving in future to make up the sextet. Of course, we should remember that the likes of Vulture is still hanging around in the background of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, as well as hints to the Scorpion and more, so there is a lot of potential routes for this to go before we find out many of the answers when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits cinemas on December 17.