A potentially MAJOR Spider-Man: No Way Home leak may have just confirmed several of the more exciting ongoing rumors. Be warned, as there are possible SPOILERS to follow. Initially shared by well-known movie pundit John Campea, who has since deleted the tweets in question, the apparent leak reveals two hugely exciting images, both of which would confirm some hugely exciting cameos.

Apparently, New leaked photos of #SpiderManNoWayHome, Looks legit to me. pic.twitter.com/QcefcHq7qI — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) November 9, 2021

The first image shows Tom Holland's Peter Parker standing alongside both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, with all three of them wearing their respective Spider-Man suits. The trio are clearly looking at something deeply concerning, with the team of Spider-Men no doubt readying themselves to do battle with the assortment of villains that we do know will feature in the movie. In terms of authenticity, the image certainly looks real enough, with Tom Holland sporting the same injuries to his face that were shown in a recent official image from Spider-Man: No Way Home. So, if it is a fake, someone has done their homework.

The second image seemingly proves the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, with the lawyer/vigilante sitting at a table with Tom Holland's Peter Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. The photo looks to be from a scene that was recently described in an interview by Holland, during which he teased the inclusion of a mysterious fourth character. "It's four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it's like to be a superhero, and it was amazing," Holland said. "The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor." The image itself also matches the surroundings of a scene from early on in the recent trailer, so once again, a lot of effort has been made to create the image it is a fake.

It's also worth noting once again that both Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox have repeatedly denied rumors of their impending return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. "It's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in," Garfield said. "But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening. No matter what I say, I'm f****d. It's either going to be really disappointing for people or it's going to be really exciting."

Cox meanwhile has even grown concerned that the constant speculation could affect any future return that may be on the Marvel Studios board. "My answer is, 'No comment.' I don't know what's going to happen, I genuinely don't know," he said. "Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don't want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences. I don't know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back."

Spider-Man: No Way Home finds Peter Parker asking Doctor Strange to help make his identity as Spider-Man a secret following its public revelation, which leads to the madness of the multiverse being unleashed. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. These images were shared by Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks.