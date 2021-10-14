Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the highly anticipated trilogy ending sequel. The 25-year-old English actor is returning for his third solo Spider-Man film coming this December. The upcoming Marvel film will pick up immediately after Peter Parker's secret identity is revealed to the entire world during the very end of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. Also making a return to the Spider-Man films is none other than our favorite eight-limbed foe, Dr. Otto Octavius aka Doctor Octopus. New photos were also released featuring Tom Holland's Spider-Man alongside both Zendaya's Mary Jane Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, which you can check out below.

While speaking with EW, Tom Holland excitedly spoke about this interactions with Alfred Molina during the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland revealed that being able to work alongside veteran actor Alfred Molina was "one of my favorite people I've ever worked with. "It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced," Tom Holland adds. "When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they're all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it."

While the actor obviously didn't want to reveal the exact plot details for Spider-Man: No Way Home or more about Doc Ock and his role in the movie, the first trailer definitely teased fans at some potential crossovers from both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's past Spider-Man films. Tom Holland discussed the opportunity to pay tribute to the past iterations of his character, while the new upcoming film will take Peter Parker in a whole new direction. "The first film, director Jon Watts and I were sort of flying by the seat of our pants," Holland says. "This one, I think we both felt really confident, so we were able to relax. We actually had so much more fun on this one than we did on the previous two."

The official synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home reads as, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. While the upcoming film is Tom Holland's third solo appearance as Spider-Man, the actor calls the film a "conclusion" to the trilogy that he and director Jon Watts first introduced back in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"We were all treating No Way Home as the end of a franchise, let's say," he adds. "I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don't know. But we were definitely treating No Way Home like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."

During the interview, Tom Holland also added how he felt during his final days of filming. One of those particular scenes the Spider-Man actor revealed was shooting a scene with Zendaya Coleman and Jacob Batalon. Once the scene wrapped filming, all three actors found themselves getting emotional. "We've been making these films for five years now," Holland explains. "We've had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We've been with each other every step of the way. We've done every single film, every single press tour. So this one scene, we didn't know if this would be the last time we were all working together. It was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we're all moving into the next chapter of our careers. So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I've ever had on set. I don't think I've cried like that ever."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel character of the same name. The upcoming film is co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. The film is a direct sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and will serve as the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris Mckenna and Erik Sommers, and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021.