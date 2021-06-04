A massive Spider-Man: No Way Home leak allegedly reveals the entire plot of the movie, and offers insight into how Doctor Strange plays a key role. The third entry in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise will be swinging into theaters this Christmas. Spider-Man: No Way Home is arguably the most anticipated MCU film coming this year. Another reason to be excited is that No Way Home will feature iconic villains from earlier Spider-Man movies thus confirming the existence of the multiverse. Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx are all set to reprise their roles from Sony's previous Spider-Man movies.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will also be seen in the movie. There is also speculation that No Way Home will feature Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as the web-slinger from Sony's previous Spider-Man movies but it hasn't been confirmed yet. Many fan theories have been revolving around the internet and many 'leaks' have also happened. Before you read any more, you should know that this leak reported at 4chan could be nothing more than a fan theory or it could be true. In any case, spoiler alert! Here it goes.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is on the run after the events of Far From Home along with the "accomplices" to his "crimes" Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya). Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) at Happy's request agrees to shelter them at the Sanctum Sanctorum. In the sanctum, Peter comes across a prison where the Raimiverse and TASMverse villains are being held captured. Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin manipulates Peter into freeing them and they escape into the city. Peter tries to sort out the mess he's created but the villains happen to be too much for him.

Strange comes to his rescue and tells him that they need more help. They travel into the multiverse to recruit the other Spider-Men. Tobey's Spider-Man is married to MJ and has a daughter while Andrew's is a college professor. Dafoe's Norman Osborn leads the villains to Oscorp in the MCU's main timeline to get the technology that would make it possible to open a portal between dimensions. That's how the Sinister Six is formed consisting of Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman, The Lizard, Electro, and Rhino. Dafoe's Osborn realizes that he needs a Stark power core to open two-way portals between the realities. He plans to leave all the Spider-Men in the MCU reality while the villains escape to their worlds.

The leak also says that the climactic main fight takes place at the Statue of Liberty, where Tobey's Spider-Man will die during the battle. Holland and Garfield's Spider-Men manage to beat Osborn and stop him from using the device but somehow in all of this, Ned dies at the hands of the Green Goblin. This angers Tom's Spider-Man and he nearly kills Goblin but Andrew's Spider-Man stops him and reminds him that he isn't a murderer like them.

They both attend Peter's (Tobey) funeral in the Raimiverse and then seemingly part ways. The sinister six get locked up inside Strange's prison again. In the MCU Peter Parker clears his name with the help of lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) but his identity remains known to everyone. The film supposedly ends with Holland's Peter deciding to honor the death of his friend and all the losses he experienced by continuing to be a hero.

While this leak does sound far-fetched, it is quite similar to another leak that happened in April. The first trailer is supposed to be releasing soon and could confirm whether this leak is genuine or just fan-fiction. Guess we'll just have to wait and see. This news was first reported at BGR.