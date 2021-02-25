BossLogic has created an epic poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The official title for the sequel was announced earlier this week and there has been speculation that WandaVision will have a big impact on it. Before the official title was revealed, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon teased Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with some fake titles to get everybody ready for the big announcement. When the time came, Holland released a video of himself, Batalon, and Zendaya trying to get the title from director Jon Watts.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home title was revealed to be on a white board at the end of Tom Holland's video. Upon closer inspection, there were a lot of other things written on said board. Spiderwebs and proposed titles are featured, along with comments. However, eagle-eyed MCU fans quickly noticed that there were more than a few hexagons shown on the board too, which immediately brought up thoughts of WandaVision and the show's possible impact on the highly anticipated sequel.

Artist BossLogic took the hexagons from the Spider-Man: No Way Home announcement and brought it one step further with his poster. In the artwork, we see Tom Holland's Peter Parker standing on a S.W.O.R.D. logo while looking at the Earth with a scarlet hue clouding the atmosphere. It seems that the artist himself is pretty convinced that whatever's happening in WandaVision will have a presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As to what that means, only Marvel Studios knows, and they are making sure that they keep everything about the sequel under wraps. Keeping secrets is something that Marvel Studios has down to a science at this point in the game.

Hexagons show up in every episode of WandaVision in various different ways. As it stands, Wanda Maximoff and Vision are seemingly trapped in a hexagon, which has been dubbed, "the Hex." It is believed that the Disney+ series will introduce the multiverse to the MCU, and rumored casting for Spider-Man: No Way Home seemingly confirms this, though nobody is confirming, nor denying it. In addition, Elizabeth Olsen is appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, who will be appearing with Tom Holland in the follow up to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Hexagons are also used in Guardians of the Galaxy as the Universal Neural Teleportation Network. The "jump" windows allow the Guardians to jump to different spots in the universe, which could also have a connection to all of this. Regardless, BossLogic is certainly trying to get MCU fans talking, though they really don't need any help in that department. The hexagons from the Spider-Man: No Way Home title reveal already has a ton of fans looking deep into the comics for some answers. While we wait to see what WandaVision is truly hiding, you can check out BossLogic's official Twitter account for the Spider-Man: No Way Home poster above.