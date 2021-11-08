The first poster for Sony and Marvel's upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home has now been officially released, and offers our first look at Willem Dafoe's return as The Green Goblin. While this particular promo was glimpsed out in the wild recently, the official release reveals a much more vibrant look at the Spider-Man outing, with the webslinger tackling a multitude of villains as he navigates his way through the multiverse of madness.

Confirming again that "The Multiverse" will be "unleashed" in a caption alongside the first Spider-Man: No Way Home poster, there are several clues to the multiple bad guys that will leave their respective franchises and enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the recent trailer confirmed the return of Willem Dafoe as The Green Goblin, who was first introduced way back in 2002's Spider-Man, this is our first look at the character's comeback, his presence in the trailer being nothing more than an off-screen laugh. You can see him hovering in the top right of the poster, by the way.

Aside from Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus, whose metallic tentacles prepare to tear Tom Holland's Spider-Man apart, the poster also shows off a bolt of electricity and a cyclone of sand, confirming that both Jamie Foxx's Electro and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman will also feature, with the various villains no doubt uniting to form The Sinister Six...or fearsome four as the case may be.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will quickly drop audiences right back into the fray, and then some, picking up after Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man is exposed by Mysterio at the end of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. With Parker's life and reputation now turned upside down, he turns to Dr. Stephen Strange, asking him to help restore his secret identity with magic. Of course, as magic so often does, this results in dangerous repercussions, unleashing villains from across the multiverse.

While we now know that Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back an assortment of bad guys from the wall-crawlers past, it is still unknown whether this will lead to the return of previous Spider-Men, with both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's involvement still just a rumor. Director Jon Watts though has since hyped up the scale of the sequel, describing Spider-Man: No Way Home as being akin to "Spider-Man: Endgame," adding that "We're definitely trying to be ambitious." Based on the trailer and poster, this seems pretty evident. The epic scope of the Marvel outing has also now been reflected in the movie's runtime, with Spider-Man: No Way Home reportedly clocking in at 159 minutes, making the movie the longest Spidey movie yet.

Starring Tim Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, J. B. Smoove as Julius Dell, and Benedict Wong as Wong alongside Tom Holland and Alfred Molina, Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.