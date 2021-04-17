BossLogic has just shared a new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home that will have Marvel fans pretty excited. In the artist's new piece of art, he includes some calls to the past while also teasing the long-talked about big screen introduction of the Sinister Six. As to whether or not this is a storyline that Sony and Marvel Studios are aiming for, that is unclear. The studios are both keeping details about the upcoming sequel tightly under wraps, leaving fans to speculate about what will go down.

Doctor Octopus, Electro, Morbius, Mysterio, Vulture, and Green Goblin are all featured in BossLogic's latest Spider-Man: No Way Home poster. Alfred Molina is confirmed to return as Doctor Octopus in the sequel, where the studios have chosen to use digital technology to de-age him. Jamie Foxx has also confirmed, and then retracted, that he will be back as Electro. As for other villains showing up to take down Tom Holland's Peter Parker, that is unclear at the moment, though fans anticipate a meeting with Jared Leto's Morbius at some point down the line.

In another poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home, BossLogic shows off the same Sinister Six configuration from another angle, along with what appears to be the shoe of Miles Morales. In a second part of that poster, one can easily see Mahershala Ali's Blade staring Peter Parker down. Finally, another poster for the highly anticipated sequel takes the traditional Spider-Man logo and mashes it up with the Hydra symbol, which is most certainly a nod to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In addition to teasing the Sinister Six, BossLogic plays off a fan-favorite rumor by including a nod to Tobey Maguire's version of Spider-Man. Sony and Marvel Studios have also not confirmed that Andrew Garfield and Maguire will make appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but many are under the assumption that a live-action Spider-Verse is being set up. As to whether or not the story will tie together the Sinister Six and the Spider-Verse, that is unclear at this time, but there seems to be a lot going on in the sequel's storyline with plenty of nods to the past.

In addition to the aforementioned villains, it has been officially confirmed that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will receive some help from Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, though it's unclear if Elizabeth Olsen will show up as Scarlett Witch. Both Olsen and Cumberbatch just wrapped filming on the long-awaited Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Scarlett Witch will meet up with Doctor Stephen Strange. Marvel Studios and Sony have a lot of juggling going on in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it will be interesting to see where everything ends up at the conclusion.

Jacob Batalon is confirmed to return as Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, due to the actor's dramatic weight loss and training regimen, some Marvel fans are under the impression that he'll be taking on the role of supervillain Hobgoblin. Again, this is an additional rumor for the sequel, which seems to have an overabundance of wild rumors circling it at this current time. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what route Sony and Marvel Studios have decided to go together. While we wait to find out, you can check out the unofficial poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home above, thanks to BossLogic's official Twitter account. You can see the rest of the new posters below.