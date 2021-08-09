Some new promotional art for the highly anticipated Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home teams the titular wallcrawler with Doctor Strange, hurling the pair into the madness of the multiverse. Depicting the heroic pair leaping together through one of the Sorcerer Supreme's portals, the images should have fans excited to see the Spider-Man and Doctor Strange collaboration.

Thread of all the Spider-Man No Way Home merch we saw today. Will update if we see more pic.twitter.com/nvOqaWBBcu — Spider-Man No Way Home, Venom and Morbius News (@spidervenom69) August 8, 2021

Along with an image of Doctor Strange all on his lonesome and an image of the familiar split-face motif that should bring to mind the Tobey Maguire series of Spider-Man movies, we also get a good look at Peter Parker's new black suit, which once again looks to have been infused with some of the Sorcerer Supreme's magic. No doubt the suits new capabilities will come in extremely handy when tackling the many variants of the multiverse.

A series of other images give us our best look yet at Spider-Man's magic-infused suit, with the promos showing off the new black and gold costume that the Marvel hero will sport in the sequel. As well as the new color scheme, the pictures clearly show Doctor Strange-style powers blasting from one of Spidey's web-shooters, meaning that, not content with Tony Stark tech, Peter Parker will soon wield the mystic arts.

While Marvel tries as hard as they can to keep official plot details under wraps, we do know that Spider-Man: No Way Home will once again star Tom Holland in the titular role. Should the movie pick up where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off, Peter Parker has now been outed as the wall-crawling superhero, and somewhere along the way, Parker will be teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange after some untold havoc rages throughout the Marvel multiverse. Strange is said to be taking on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark, with the Spider-Man sequel looking more and more likely to be following on from the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

pic.twitter.com/kviAVmJt6d — Spider-Man No Way Home, Venom and Morbius News (@spidervenom69) August 8, 2021

Ongoing rumors have also claimed that Doctor Strange will be far from the only hero teaming up with Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the movie. Despite constant denials and push backs, it is still hotly rumored that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with both actors reportedly reprising their respective iterations of the character in roles that are far more than just short-lived cameos.

Speculation that Charlie Cox will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home as either Matt Murdock, Daredevil, or both also continue to circulate. Most recently it is thanks to the San Antonio-based Celebrity Fan Fest revealing that the Daredevil star has cancelled an upcoming convention appearance because of a "last-minute filming schedule" change. While some have chalked this up to coincidence, this sudden schedule change comes amid reports of Spider-Man: No Way Home reshoots, leading many to believe that Cox will indeed suit up as The Man Without Fear once again.

pic.twitter.com/dlABsvKoLU — Spider-Man No Way Home, Venom and Morbius News (@spidervenom69) August 8, 2021

Add this multitude of heroes from franchise's past to the list of villains also expected to appear, which includes Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro and Willem Dafoe as The Green Goblin, and suddenly the task set to befall the Doctor Strange/Spider-Man partnership seems a little overwhelming, even for this pair of Marvel heavy-hitters.

Directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness meanwhile is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 25, 2022, and is also part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from MCU Direct.

pic.twitter.com/skIvnWuGaf — Spider-Man No Way Home, Venom and Morbius News (@spidervenom69) August 8, 2021

via: @spideysnews for this photo pic.twitter.com/ba0chdDFuf — Spider-Man No Way Home, Venom and Morbius News (@spidervenom69) August 8, 2021