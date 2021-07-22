Rumors that Charlie Cox will appear in upcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home continue to circulate, and this time its thanks to the San Antonio-based Celebrity Fan Fest revealing that the Daredevil star has cancelled an upcoming convention appearance because of a "last-minute filming schedule" change. Now, chalk this up to coincidence if you wish, but this sudden cancellation comes amid reports of No Way Home reshoots leading many to believe that Cox will indeed suit up as The Man Without Fear once again.

THE SAD NEWS:

Unfortunately, due to last-minute filming schedule changes, Charlie Cox will no longer join us for #CelebrityFanFest. But don’t worry, if you sent in an item to SWAU for an autograph or still want to, he’s graciously agreed to make sure everything gets signed. — Celebrity Fan Fest (@CelebFanFest) July 20, 2021

Adding further weight to the idea is the fact that Cox currently has no other projects he could realistically be filming for, with the likes of the Irish drama, Kin, having already wrapped. Of course, a more recent rumor has emerged which claims that Cox's Daredevil will instead appear in Marvel's Disney+ series, She-Hulk, leading many to wonder whether this is the reason that the actor has had to cancel his convention appearance. Either way, it's starting to look more and more likely that Charlie Cox will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now that enough time has passed and the rights to the Marvel Netflix properties have reverted to Marvel Studios, rumors have quickly begun to spread that Charlie Cox will return as either Matt Murdock, Daredevil, or both in the upcoming Marvel seque l Spider-Man: No Way Home, with reports even claiming that he had filmed for a short while on the project. In the past, the actor has stated previously that he won't be holding his breath when it comes to suiting up again as The Man Without Fear, though he would relish the chance to do so. "Look, I had a great time," he said. "I'm so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige meanwhile has since had his say regarding the potential return of Daredevil and the rest of the Marvel characters who last appeared on Netflix. "Everything is on the board," Feige said when discussing a possible comeback for The Defenders. "That's one of the fun things about the comics is that characters would appear and disappear and come and go. All of it is inspiration for the future. There are some great characters and actors from those shows."

While we are simply forced to wait and see whether or not our comic book movie dreams have indeed come true, Spider-Man: No Way Home will once again star Tom Holland in the titular role. Should the movie pick up where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off, Peter Parker has now been outed as the wall-crawling superhero, with rumors claiming that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will be brought in to the defend the teenager in court. Somewhere along the way, Parker will also be teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, with Spider-Man and his chums being thrown into the madness of the multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Celebrity Fan Fest.