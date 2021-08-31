Spider-Man: No Way Home should have plenty of time for all the villainous variants and multiple Spider-Men should the latest reports on the movie's runtime be accurate. According to a recent listing for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker will be battling the likes of Doc Ock and Green Goblin for 150 minutes, giving the Marvel hero plenty of time to put things right again after unleashing the madness of the multiverse.

The listing, which comes courtesy of Cineworld, the second largest exhibitor in the world, has Spider-Man: No Way Home clocking in at 150 minutes, or two-and-a-half hours long, which would make it the longest Spider-Man outing since the character's introduction to the MCU. The wider franchise has yielded longer adventures for the web-slinger, including The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man 3, but this potential runtime should at least assure fans that nothing in No Way Home will be rushed. That's if it's true, of course, as 150 minutes does seem oddly specific...

Spider-Man No Way Home picks up following the dramatic events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. With Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man now exposed thanks to Mysterio, Parker's life and reputation are turned upside down. Seeking help from Doctor Strange, he asks The Sorcerer Supreme to help restore his secret identity with magic, but this has dangerous repercussions that force Parker to learn what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Thanks to the recent trailer (which has smashed viewer records across the board, racking up 355.5 million global views in its first 24 hours) we now have a much better idea of what to expect from the Sony and Marvel sequel, with many of the ongoing rumors now proven to be true. This includes the return of several unexpected characters, with the footage revealing that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will indeed come face-to-face with an assortment of villains from previous franchises. While it does keep some details close to the chest, the footage does confirm that both Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin, who will once again be played by Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe respectively, will enter the Scared Timeline to terrorize our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

The trailer also teases the possible return of The Sandman and The Lizard, as well as Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil, meaning that Spider-Man: No Way Home will no doubt need every second of the supposed 150-minute runtime to fit everything in.

Directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, J. B. Smoove as Julius Dell, and Benedict Wong as Wong. With so many details already given away in the trailer, one cannot help but wonder what Marvel and Sony have in store, and what is left to discover when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Cineworld.