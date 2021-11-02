Thanks to some impressive detective work, we now have even more clues suggesting that The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield will indeed feature in upcoming Marvel sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Based on a new image from the MCU sequel's production, it seems that Holland's web-slinger will, at some point in the movie, stand in the same basement used by the Parker family in The Amazing Spider-Man series, with several side-by-side comparisons making for some pretty convincing evidence...

Coming courtesy of Twitter user @HypefiloPod, and thanks to some wonderful red circles, many of the background and setting details between the image from Spider-Man: No Way Home and the stills from The Amazing Spider-Man do seem to match-up, meaning that, despite Andrew Garfield's many denials, it does seem increasingly likely that his version of Peter Parker will appear alongside Holland's. While this is far from conclusive evidence, it has already been confirmed that the MCU movie will include various villains from prior Spidey franchises, so surely featuring the same settings is far from a stretch.

Of course, Holland inhabiting the same basement as Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker does not necessarily mean that Garfield will also be involved. A theory surrounding the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home does claim that, while Tom Holland will indeed enter several different universes and that some of them will be those of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies and that of The Amazing Spider-Man, Holland will instead "step into" the role of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, replacing them in their respective worlds Quantum Leap style. The use of the same basement setting with no sign of Garfield, certainly supports this idea.

It's also worth noting once again that Andrew Garfield has denied rumors of his return several times over the past year or so (despite various pieces of evidence to the contrary), with The Amazing Spider-Man star making it as clear as he possibly can that he is not involved in No Way Home. "It's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in," Garfield said of the ongoing rumors. "But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening. No matter what I say, I'm f****d. It's either going to be really disappointing for people or it's going to be really exciting."

What we do know is that Spider-Man: No Way Home will pick up after Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man has been exposed by Mysterio during the exciting finale of previous outing, Spider-Man: Far From Home. With Parker's life and reputation now turned upside down, he asks Dr. Stephen Strange to help restore his secret identity with magic, but this has dangerous repercussions. Directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.