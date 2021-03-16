The new social distancing measures implemented all over the world have been a nightmare for film shoots, as the costs of extensive sanitary measures are exacerbated by the difficulty of shooting with as few people on set as possible. In an interview with USA Today, Tom Holland described the arduous task of shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home while observing social distancing rules.

"No, the Spider-Man mask does not count as PPE. So, I have to wear two masks. And they have to just paint it out. No, that's not true. Obviously, when we are in scenes we have to take our masks off. We have a light system, blue and yellow system. When the blue light is on, the actors are allowed to take their masks off to obviously perform. When the yellow light comes on we have to put our masks back on and then leave the set so crew members can come on and move things around and do things that they need to do. At first, when they told me that system it sounded exhausting, but it works really well and there have been no problems so far."

No Way Home is one of the most secretive projects the MCU has ever created. Fans expect the film to be a major step towards opening up the MCU to the multiverse. That means, apart from adhering to social distancing rules, Holland has to observe a different set of rules to keep from accidentally spoiling any secrets during interviews. In the past, the actor has explained how difficult it is to keep the plot of No Way Home a secret.

"It's a tricky situation. ... sometimes the fans figure out what's going on, sometimes they don't. Sometimes they figure out one thing, and it opens up a whole world of possibilities and they go off on a tangent, which could not be more different or more correct to what we're making. It's a shame, sometimes, that things get leaked and things get ruined. But at the moment, with this film, I think we're doing a very, very good job of keeping the things that need to be a secret a secret. And I'm sure there are things that are going on that I have no idea about. I mean, I'm usually the last person to find out what's going on, because of this ridiculous rumor that I spoil movies!"

Hopefully, all this effort being put into finishing No Way Home safely and without giving away spoilers will result in a worthy cinematic experience for audiences, which will help revive the theater industry after the crushing blow dealt to it by the new era of social distancing.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home features a lead cast of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film arrives in theaters on December 17.